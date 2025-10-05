10 Ingredients You Should Consider Using This Fall (Besides Pumpkin)

The air has turned cool and crisp, leaves have changed color, and a scent of warm spices has started lingering everywhere. In short, fall is finally here! What's not to like about this season? Halloween is right around the corner, and pumpkin harvesting is at its peak, so it's the best time of the year for folks who love pumpkin-flavored everything. But while pumpkin is a fantastic fall ingredient, it often ends up stealing the limelight, leaving most other seasonal fruits and vegetables overlooked.

It's time to change that, though, because fall never has been, and doesn't ever have to be, all about pumpkins. Plus, let's face it, the pumpkin hype is a bit overdone by now. If you believe the same and are actively looking to move away from pumpkins this year, you've landed at the right place. We've put together a list of in-season fruits and vegetables that are surely worth using this fall. And in case you're confused about what you could make with all this seasonal produce, don't be. We've also given some ideas on how you can incorporate them into soups, stews, hearty desserts, and various other dishes that are perfect for the chilly weather.