Sweet Potato Mac And Cheese Amps Up The Classic Comfort Food

How you add sweet potatoes to your mac and cheese will depend on the purpose you want them to serve and how you want the final dish to turn out. They can be used for color and creaminess in a vegan cheese sauce, which entails boiling the sweet potatoes and pureeing them along with the rest of the ingredients for imitation cheese. The result will be a bright yellow sauce that easily resembles the traditional dairy kind.

For those who still want to use dairy but want to cut back on it a bit, sweet potatoes can take the place of some of the cheese instead of all of it. Use sweet potatoes to replace half of the regular cheddar in mac and cheese and you'll get a dish that is just as colorful, creamy, and delicious as the original recipe. And if you don't feel like boiling the sweet potato it's fine to microwave it, scoop out the soft insides, and puree them with milk for the sauce before folding in the cheese.

Alternatively, you can mash the sweet potatoes after boiling. This is great for mac and cheese even if you don't want to cut the amount of cheese. Not only will the extra ingredient add color when using white cheeses, but it will also increase the nutrient density of the dish, act as a thickener for hearty mac and cheese, and amplify the flavor.