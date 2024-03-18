Why You Need To Store Fresh Figs In The Fridge As Soon As You Buy Them

When you're craving sweets but don't want candy or cake, turn to fruits. Coming in many shapes, sizes, colors, and unique flavors, one of the tastiest fruits of them all is a fig. With their smooth, mapley flavor and jammy texture, these tree-growing, wasp-pollinated fruits are equal parts delicious and nutritious. But knowing how to store figs is essential for getting the most out of them, and surprisingly, fresh figs should be refrigerated immediately after you purchase or pluck them.

Some fruits like tomatoes, melons, pears, plums, and mangoes can benefit from sitting out at room temperature to ripen, but this isn't the case for the beloved fig. When left out at room temperature, fresh figs will wilt and quickly soften to an undesirable, slimy texture. Because cut fruit that's been left out at room temperature for more than two hours is a breeding ground for dangerous bacteria, refrigerating fresh frigs after cutting or slicing them is a critical food safety practice. But what temperature should you set your refrigerator to? Ideally, it should be set to at least 32 degrees Fahrenheit, but 37 degrees is the sweet spot.

Avoid washing figs as soon as you buy them, as this can also expedite the wilting process. Instead, give them a rinse and scrub just before consuming to reduce the amount of water that could potentially bog them down.