Pear Is The Unlikely Ingredient You Should Add To Your Next Lentil Soup Batch

Lentil soup has ancient beginnings, from its appearance in the Biblical book of Genesis to its vast consumption during the Alexandria Empire. While it has long been consumed in the Middle East, its recipe and preparation have evolved exponentially since ancient times. With cultural twists, technological advancements (like hand-held blenders), and the general globalization of ingredients, vibrant interpretations of lentil soup are extensive. One such illustration is a lentil soup with pear.

Pear is a truly versatile ingredient; it can substitute baking oil, switch up salads, or brighten a chutney. They can be sweet or tangy, tender or crispy. Adding pear to lentil soup brings a subtle sweetness to the earthy, peppery lentils without overpowering the savory essence of the dish. This inclusion pairs well with a Moroccan spiced base or blends seamlessly with coconut milk and lime. Pears are also rich in antioxidants, dietary fiber, vitamins, and minerals, so they have an added health advantage.

It might not be the ingredient you expected to add to your lentil soup, but it's definitely the one you need.