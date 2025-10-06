Sardines Vs Tuna: What Are The Differences?

Technically, the term sardine doesn't refer to a species of fish. Rather, it refers to a number of species in the herring family (Clupeidae) that are canned. They're small, with elongated bodies that usually measure 6 to 12 inches, although some can get bigger, and they have a silvery color. They generally migrate coast to coast in dense schools, feeding on large quantities of smaller organisms, such as plankton and the eggs of other fish and crustaceans.

Even when sardines aren't canned in oil, they have an oily, rich flavor, a slightly soft texture, and a strong fishy smell that can be off-putting for some people. However, these fish are rich in nutrients, such as omega-3 fatty acids, vitamins B-12 and D, various essential minerals, and protein. Surprisingly, sardines are also a good source of calcium and actually one of the foods with more calcium than a glass of milk.

Believe it or not, you can choose fresh sardines for recipes. These small herring are also used in curries in India, and they're cooked in tomato sauce in the Philippines. On the other hand, there are plenty of ways to upgrade canned sardines – such as with the addition of lemon and herbs like dill. You can even turn them into a totally new dish, like a soup, a poke bowl, or cracker topping.