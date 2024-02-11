Does Your Recipe Call For Fresh Sardines? Here's How To Choose The Best

It needs to be said: Fresh sardines are one of the most underrated fish to eat. One consequence of this is that they're usually very affordable, but another, less desirable result of their lack of popularity is that many people aren't entirely sure how to cook these scrumptious fish — let alone how to choose them!

In reality, top chefs have always known about the culinary potential of fresh sardines. They're by no means a humble offering: Gordon Ramsay uses fresh sardines in his recipes. But the knowledge of what to look for in choosing the best fresh sardines is a different skill entirely.

Sardines are smaller and lower in the food chain than the most popular fish we usually eat. However, the principles of what to look for when choosing fresh fish are generally similar across the species. If you're not confident you can remember all the detailed things to look for, there's one simple tip to ensure you buy fresh fish every time: Use your nose! Sardines are a high-oil fish, which means they do naturally have a stronger smell than some other fish, but this isn't a bad smell if they're fresh. If your nose detects something very strong or off-smelling, it's best to trust what it's telling you. You can also check the eyes of the sardines, which should not have gone cloudy yet.