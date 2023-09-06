The Dishwasher Mistake That Prevents Dishes From Getting Clean

The dishwasher might be one of the best modern inventions, and these days, they are designed to use as little water as possible, making many newer models more eco-friendly than hand-washing the dishes. But the whole point of using the dishwasher is to ensure the dishes are free from food and bacteria, which means they have to be loaded properly to ensure efficient cleaning. If you're mistakenly loading your dishes too closely together, you could prevent them from adequately getting cleaned.

Some might have different opinions on how to load a dishwasher properly, but the various plastic separators on the top and bottom racks help guide you on how to place the dishes to make sure there is enough space for water to pass on all sides. If you stuff too many things in there at once, you might think you're saving time, but you are actually just preventing a proper cleaning.