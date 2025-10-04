11 Trendy Kitchen Paint Colors To Try In 2026

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Countless kitchen palette trends have come and gone over the years. Some designs may be gone for good, but there are certain vintage kitchen design trends we want to bring back, such as colorful cabinetry — and we aren't the only ones who think so. Numerous paint brands have announced their choices for the 2026 color of the year that you might want to consider for your own home, including some hues that might surprise you.

From Sherwin-Williams to Little Greene, paint brands of all repute are offering a mixture of light and dark colors as their choices for the top kitchen and home trends in the coming year. You may want to use some of these on your cabinets and others on your walls, but regardless of which you choose, all of these options will give you the opportunity to let your personality shine in your kitchen, whether you're designing it for the first time or remodeling it for the third.