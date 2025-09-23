This Clever Cabinet Paint Trick Gives Small Kitchens A Big Look

Walking around a pristine showroom kitchen with new cabinetry, fancy appliances, and shiny faucets provides plenty of home reno inspiration. However, not all of us have the budget to completely redecorate our kitchens, which is where a quick revamp with a pot of paint comes in handy. The right color has the potential to transform your space from drab to dreamy, providing warmth, character, and freshness. A clever cabinet paint trick that gives small kitchens a big look is to select lighter hues for the top cupboards and darker ones for the base unit.

Known as two-tone or dual cabinetry in design circles, this hack is awesome for opening up the space and making a compact, cozy kitchen look roomy and airy. If you paint the top cabinets in a lighter shade to the base units, it creates the illusion of expanse because the eye is drawn up towards the paler upper half of the kitchen. Lighter colors also brighten up an older kitchen instantly, making it look more modern and sleek, as well reflect the light better from windows and skylights.

You don't have to go down the white paint color route; a cream or pale grey will uplift your kitchen as long as the units below are darker — the key is to create contrast. As white cupboards can be tricky to keep clean, you may prefer a warmer shade that doesn't require a weekly wipe down.