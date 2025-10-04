8 Things Trader Joe's Does Better Than Costco

Trader Joe's and Costco are two of the most popular grocery stores around, gaining favor for their variety in products and private labels that offer all kinds of items at affordable prices. Costco is convenient for families looking to buy products in bulk, but Trader Joe's is known for having some unique staples and value items that Costco simply can't compete with. Not to mention, TJ's doesn't require membership to shop.

With a wide variety of artisanal favorites, fresh produce, and authentic ethnic foods combined with a uniquely warm and welcoming shopping atmosphere, it's no wonder that Trader Joe's has a cult following of deeply loyal shoppers. But with such different offerings, it can be difficult to choose the best place to shop. We compared the products, deals, and experience at Costco and Trader Joe's and found eight ways in which Trader Joe's beats Costco every time.