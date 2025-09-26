The Walmart Frozen Pasta Meal Being Recalled Due To Listeria Risk

Fans of Walmart's ready-made pasta and meatballs in red sauces should double check their refrigerators. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce clear packages of Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, which were shipped to Walmart stores nationwide.

According to the recall alert, the affected products have best by dates of September 22, 24, 25, 29, 30, or October 1, 2025. Potentially dangerous packages are marked with establishment numbers of either EST. 50784 or EST. 47718. These can be found inside the package's USDA mark of inspection.

This item is being recalled as an extension of the ongoing Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo. Although there is no chicken or alfredo sauce in these packages, some of the linguine tested positive for Listeria, a bacteria that can make people very sick. In those with compromised immune systems, it can even be fatal. The FDA recommends disposing of potentially contaminated items or getting a refund.