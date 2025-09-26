The Walmart Frozen Pasta Meal Being Recalled Due To Listeria Risk
Fans of Walmart's ready-made pasta and meatballs in red sauces should double check their refrigerators. The U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service has announced a recall of certain 12-ounce clear packages of Marketside Linguine with Beef Meatballs & Marinara Sauce, which were shipped to Walmart stores nationwide.
According to the recall alert, the affected products have best by dates of September 22, 24, 25, 29, 30, or October 1, 2025. Potentially dangerous packages are marked with establishment numbers of either EST. 50784 or EST. 47718. These can be found inside the package's USDA mark of inspection.
This item is being recalled as an extension of the ongoing Listeria outbreak linked to chicken fettuccine alfredo. Although there is no chicken or alfredo sauce in these packages, some of the linguine tested positive for Listeria, a bacteria that can make people very sick. In those with compromised immune systems, it can even be fatal. The FDA recommends disposing of potentially contaminated items or getting a refund.
Recent recalls have rocked the food landscape
Listeria has recently been responsible for some major recalls. One of the biggest pasta recalls in history happened in November of 2024, when distributor Joseph Epstein Food Enterprises was forced to pull over 1,100 cases of potentially contaminated ricotta-stuffed shells and stuffed shells with sauce and mozzarella.
When it comes to Walmart specifically, this is not the first time the chain has dealt with Listeria in 2025. There was a massive Walmart broccoli recall in January that was also prompted by positive Listeria tests. Unfortunately Listeria is a common threat in the food industry and thrives in cold environments that typically inhibit bacterial growth. The word "routine" shouldn't be applied to listeria, but it is a common industry concern.
One less-common issue also struck Walmart this year, when the big box chain issued a recall over potentially radioactive frozen shrimp. It's unknown why the Indonesian-supplied shrimp tested positive for Cesium-137, a radioactive isotope usually present in nuclear reactors, weapons testing, and certain medical devices, but the recall has spread to other stores' frozen shrimp stocks.