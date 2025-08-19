The Walmart Frozen Shrimp Subject To Recall Due To Potential Radioactive Risks

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has protocols in place to detect contaminated foods before they enter the country. And, as of today, it has advised the public not to eat specific Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold in Walmart stores due to a possible radioactive risk.

During regular inspections, the U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) detected Cesium-137 (Cs-137) in a single sample of breaded shrimp, and all related containers and products were prevented from entering the United States. Cs-137 is a manmade radioisotope of cesium that's so widespread that it can be found in the air, soil, and food.

After the FDA was alerted to the presence of this chemical, its own testing found about 68.48 Bq/kg — much lower than the 1200 Bq/kg threshold — in the breaded product (per the FDA advisory). Although the chemical wasn't found in other products tested, the agency says some could still be contaminated, representing a potential health concern but not an acute hazard. Since the investigation is ongoing, it's unclear if this frozen shrimp will become one of the worst seafood recalls that swept across America or even be among the biggest Walmart Great Value brand recalls in history.