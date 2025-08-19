The Walmart Frozen Shrimp Subject To Recall Due To Potential Radioactive Risks
The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has protocols in place to detect contaminated foods before they enter the country. And, as of today, it has advised the public not to eat specific Great Value brand frozen raw shrimp sold in Walmart stores due to a possible radioactive risk.
During regular inspections, the U.S. Customs & Border Protection (CBP) detected Cesium-137 (Cs-137) in a single sample of breaded shrimp, and all related containers and products were prevented from entering the United States. Cs-137 is a manmade radioisotope of cesium that's so widespread that it can be found in the air, soil, and food.
After the FDA was alerted to the presence of this chemical, its own testing found about 68.48 Bq/kg — much lower than the 1200 Bq/kg threshold — in the breaded product (per the FDA advisory). Although the chemical wasn't found in other products tested, the agency says some could still be contaminated, representing a potential health concern but not an acute hazard. Since the investigation is ongoing, it's unclear if this frozen shrimp will become one of the worst seafood recalls that swept across America or even be among the biggest Walmart Great Value brand recalls in history.
Specific products affected and what to do
The convenience and versatility of frozen shrimp make it a staple for many households. When you're looking for high-quality frozen shrimp to buy, though, reading the package label and looking for quality characteristics won't always protect you when some kind of contamination has occurred.
The 2-pound bags of Great Value Raw Ez Peel Tail-On Farm-Raised White Vannamei Shrimp that the FDA is concerned about are processed by PT. Bahari Makmur Sejati, an Indonesian company that does business as BMS Foods. The lot codes are 8005540-1, 8005538-1, and 8005539-1 — all with a Best by Date of March 15, 2027.
Exposure to possible low-level radiation from Cs-137 in these products could impact consumers' health with prolonged exposure. Because of that, the FDA suggests that customers who have purchased any of these packages throw them away; do not eat or serve them. It also advises that customers contact their healthcare teams if they have already eaten these products and experience adverse symptoms. Meanwhile, the FDA has recommended that Walmart issue a recall and that all distributors and retailers not sell or serve the products.