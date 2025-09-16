Why You Should Think Twice Before Using Your Grandma's Vintage Tupperware

Vintage Tupperware is charming and functional, coming in adorable designs throughout the decades and a wide range of sizes. These pastel pink and avocado green containers have become iconic, along with their sunburst lids. They add a pleasant touch of nostalgia to your kitchen and they're valuable as collectors' items, but you probably shouldn't put any food in them. It actually may be time to ditch all your plastic food containers for good, and all for the same reason -– they could leach health-harming chemicals and microplastics into the food stored inside.

Any type of Tupperware made before March 2010 should just be for decoration. Up until 2010, the containers were made with a chemical called BPA (bisphenol-A). The European Union banned BPAs in 2024, but it's still used in the U.S., though with restrictions and government oversight. It's in all kinds of polycarbonate plastics that many of us use every day like food storage containers, water bottles, and the linings of aluminum cans -– and chronic exposure can cause a whole host of problems like endocrine disruption, neurological and fertility issues, and metabolic disruption. Plus, BPA has been linked to developmental delays in children and to an increased risk of developing cancer. BPA is just the beginning of the toxins that could be in your grandma's vintage Tupperware, especially if you study the fascinating history of Tupperware and realize its roots in World War 2 military waste. Inside that beautiful plastic container could also be lead, arsenic, mercury, and calcium.