Can You Safely Move Pyrex From The Fridge Straight To The Oven?

When Pyrex first came out in the early 1900s, its main selling point was its ability to stand up to very hot and very cold temperatures without shattering, allowing it to be used for a wide range of recipes. To this day, this type of cookware is associated with being durable and versatile. But if you're planning to prepare something in a Pyrex dish, you might be wondering if you can safely move it straight from the fridge to the oven or vice versa.

All Pyrex was originally made with borosilicate, however, in the 1950s the company began manufacturing its cookware with soda-lime, which is a cheaper but weaker glass. After 1998, it became the standard for all Pyrex dishes sold in the U.S. But in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East, it's still made with borosilicate. In these countries, the name is stylized in all caps, as in "PYREX" but in the U.S., the cookware is labeled as lowercase "pyrex."

If this cookware is made with borosilicate it can withstand drastic temperature changes, but Pyrex made with soda-lime cannot.