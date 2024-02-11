13 Mistakes Everyone Makes When Cooking A Soufflé

You can't sloppily fill the baking dishes if you plan to create a soufflé with a perfectly flat top and straight sides. It matters how you transfer the mixture to the dish, how high you fill it, and how you adjust it afterward. First, if you underfill it by leaving a ton of extra room, the soufflé doesn't get that dramatic lift everyone loves. On the other hand, if you fill it to where the fluffy mixture exceeds the brim, it spills over when it bakes or becomes domed.

To successfully transfer the batter to the bakeware, carefully scoop it using a large spoon or ladle. This way, you don't accidentally pour it too roughly and make it lose air. Fill it to the edge of the prepared dish, and then take a flat tool such as the backside of a knife and level the mixture out. Most importantly, clean up any batter you might've accidentally gotten on the edge or outside the dish. If you leave it there, it bakes on and burns.

To help aid the soufflé in rising steadily and straight, gently glide the tip of your thumb around the lip of the ramekin, being careful not to remove the sugar or crumb coating. You can also use a clean towel to do so. Once done, there should be a small gap between the top of the batter and the dish, giving it plenty of space to soar.