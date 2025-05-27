19 Mediterranean Dips Everyone Should Try At Least Once

Whether they are served as an appetizer, side dish, or an accompaniment to an entrée, dips are popular around the world. One region that is especially well-known for its plethora of spreads is the Mediterranean. While the Mediterranean is not a monolith, with 22 countries flanking the waters of this sea, certain commonalities exist among the diets of these nations.

Among the hallmarks of the Mediterranean diet are whole grains, healthy fats, vegetables, legumes, fish, and seafood, many of which are reflected in the dips found within the culinary traditions of these countries. As a chef who studied food anthropology with a focus on cultures surrounding the Mediterranean, I have developed a particular affinity for the spreads of this region. These go beyond hummus, featuring a world of flavorful and visually appealing ingredients that are sure to have your taste buds titillated. Read on to discover the Mediterranean dips everyone should try at least once.