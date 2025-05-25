12 Whiskey Tasting Mistakes You Need To Stop Making
One of the most beautiful things about whiskey is that a liquid so complex can be enjoyed so simply by letting whatever is in your glass work its magic on your palate. But for those who are looking to deepen their understanding, knowledge, or appreciation, sitting down to a side-by-side comparison is one of the most effective ways to learn. Fortunately, the process isn't nearly as complicated or fussy as many believe it to be, as all anyone needs to taste whiskey is a spirit on hand and a willing palate. However, if you're really trying to get the most out of the experience, it can be even more helpful to know what you shouldn't be doing than what you should in many cases.
As a beverage and spirits expert and educator who has been guiding tastings for well over a decade, I've been able to fine-tune the process to ensure every bit of the flight is as informative and enlightening as possible. Whether you consider yourself a budding aficionado or are just getting started on your spirits journey, there are a few key things to remember before, during, and after your sipping experience that can truly enhance it — as well as a few things to forget. Here's what my fellow colleagues and I would consider to be the most egregious errors you can make during a whiskey tasting experience.
1. Mistake: Wearing out your palate ahead of time
It shouldn't come as much of a surprise that the best tasting experiences tend to come when your senses are rested and ready. That's because just like any muscle in the body, your palate can become burnt out if you overwork it over the course of the day. Showing up to a tasting with your palate fully fatigued off the bat is one of the easiest ways to lose out before you even start.
Surprisingly, even some of the most everyday activities can contribute to this issue. Smoking is arguably the biggest culprit, with research showing the habit can diminish our taste buds' ability to work. But it's also helpful to avoid drinking a strong coffee, eating a spicy meal, or indulging in other alcoholic beverages leading up to your whiskey flight. After all, those subtle nuances a refreshed palate picks up tend to be the most illuminating part of a tasting. If you're really trying to prepare, try to kick your smoking habit in the long run, and try to go gentle on your tongue in the hours leading up to the event.
2. Mistake: Forgetting to eat something
We've all been in the position where you're having such a busy day that you don't even have the time to feel hungry, let alone sneak in a quick bite. Of course, this isn't great for many reasons, especially if it becomes something of a regular occurrence amid a hectic schedule. But things take on an entirely new level of importance when you're tasting spirits.
Even though it feels like it should be common sense, sitting down to a flight of whiskies without getting at least a little something to eat beforehand can be a recipe for disaster. Drinking any alcohol on an empty stomach speeds up its absorption into the bloodstream, which can dangerously speed up how quickly you become intoxicated. Still, it doesn't mean you need to sneak in a five-course meal: The easiest and most obvious way to avoid this problem is to at least have a snack before you start your tasting. For me, this often means grabbing a quick slice of pizza with other attendees before getting started, or making a dinner or lunch reservation nearby leading up to longer or more involved sessions.
3. Mistake: Messing up the glassware
As if the world of whiskey weren't already daunting enough, there's an entire parallel ecosystem of dedicated (and often very pricey) glassware out there that spirits enthusiasts are forced to reckon with when they begin dabbling in their new hobby. Of course, there's nothing wrong with springing for those fine crystal rocks glasses or hand-blown snifters. But before you blow out your tasting budget ahead of even filling them, it's essential to remember that selecting the right vessels always comes down to function instead of cost.
Far from being overkill, having the right vessels on hand during a tasting is truly a bare bones essential. And while there are plenty of glasses out there that claim to be perfect, there are in fact many that allow you to appreciate color and easily allow aromas to waft up to your nose. The best to use for tastings will have ample room for agitation and swirling. Personally, I try to opt for traditional tasting glasses with a short stem that make it easier to hold while minimizing skin contact that can warm up the spirit surprisingly quickly. And it's not just about that style of glass you're using: It should also go without saying that they should be cleaned, rinsed to remove any detergent or sanitizer, and not piping hot out of the dishwasher.
4. Mistake: Forgetting a pen and paper
There's an undeniable (if slightly crass) connection between the written word and spirits that runs throughout history. But far from the intoxicating effects of liquor, you'd be amazed at how poetic the flavors in the right sip of whiskey can make someone when it strikes their fancy. Not only does having somewhere to jot down your thoughts make it easy to capture your inspiration, but it's vital to helping compare each spirit as you go down the line and try them side by side. It also makes it easier to revisit your thoughts well into the future or to consult when you're going to make your next purchase.
Need a good way to get started and get in some practice? Not long after entering the industry, I started a habit of keeping a personal tasting journal with me for everything from beer and wine to spirits and cheese. And remember that even the notes app on your phone can work in a pinch if you're in a less structured tasting scenario.
5. Mistake: Forgetting to use palate cleansers
At the end of the day, all whiskies are relatively high-alcohol liquids that will test the very limits of your tasting abilities. Because of this, your tongue is going to get tired sooner rather than later, regardless of how many pours there are in your lineup. Fortunately, just like a breather between tough cardio sets at the gym, you can give your mouth the quick refresher it needs with some basic palate cleaners.
If you're in charge of setting yourself up, it's best to have both drinks and small bites on hand to help revive your palate. Glasses of still or sparkling mineral water are the industry standard at any tasting, along with small slices of white bread, water crackers, slightly acidic fruit like grapes, or mild cheeses like Swiss or American Meunster. Feeling your sense of smell start to taper off? You can also refresh your nose from time to time by sniffing the crook of your arm (a favorite industry trick).
6. Mistake: Not using water when needed
That water on the table during your tasting isn't just for your refreshment. Contrary to popular belief, adding a small amount of it to your whiskey is not diluting the spirit but rather it's a genius trick that helps make its profile more accessible. This has to do with the molecular makeup of the spirit, where the smallest amount of added hydration will help ethanol and volatile flavors rise to the top of your glass. You can actually see the effects of this by wetting your finger in your water glass and letting a single drop fall into your whiskey, where the clear liquid will instantly create a visible swirl.
Still not convinced? Every master distiller I've ever tasted alongside has a glass on hand (distilled, if at all possible) that they'll use to drop into their whiskey to help open the flavors and aromas that remained locked up otherwise — especially in higher proof spirits. In many cases, this can be as simple as using a solitary drop, but many will argue that a small pour of water up to 25% of the total volume can often yield the best results. Just like adding salt to a dish, start off small and work your way up until you've found the right balance.
7. Mistake: Wearing your signature fragrance
For many, getting dressed before you leave the house isn't complete until you apply a few sprtizes of your favorite scent. But while that woodsy cologne and floral perfume might be an important part of your routine, it can quickly ruin a tasting for yourself and others.
As a sensory experience, tastings require your full attention. Unfortunately, those same designer scents that might be attractive in your daily life act as an unwelcome distraction by invading your (and your fellow tasters') nostrils with each whiff and can often even distort what you pick up on the palate and aftertaste due to retronasal olfaction and the connection between taste and smell. That's why it's a long-standing industry rule that you should never overpower what's in your glass with your fragrance. You should also keep in mind that this can also refer to using too much deodorant, aftershave, body spray, hair spray, or styling gel with heavy added scents.
8. Mistake: Setting the lighting all wrong
When most people envision a tasting, they tend to focus on the obvious elements. Attendees sniff, swirl, and sip each pour to get a sense for what's in the glass. Obviously, as a "tasting," these are truly essential steps in the process. But did you know your eyes play just as important a part too?
That's where the right lightning can come into play. Everyone loves to create an ambiance, but there can be too much of a good thing if you're really trying to get to know your whiskey. As you should be using most of your senses, part of the tasting process will require gazing into the glass and looking at the color. You can easily accomplish this by using a clean white flashlight (similar to the one that's on your phone) to get a feel for hue, and by setting a clean white sheet of paper down for a consistent background.
9. Mistake: Tasting at the wrong temperature
How warm or cool something is can actively affect the way your tongue perceives it. In the case of wines, this often involves finding that perfect cellar temperature for reds and a just-above-chilled temperature for whites, rosés, and oranges. However, it can come as a surprise to some beginners that an element of this applies ot spirits tasting too.
In the case of whiskey, you want to avoid serving anything that's not at or barely below room temperature. The best way to do this is to make sure bottles are always stored properly in a cabinet — or at least brought inside from the car or upstairs from the cellar well before tasting time begins. If anything feels too warm, there's nothing wrong with chilling it in a refrigerator (but not the freezer) for 10 to 15 minutes before pouring. In the moment, you can also avoid heating it up yourself by lightly holding the glass using just your fingers (not your palm) and keeping it on the table in between sips. And of course, if you're taking part in an outdoor tasting, keep the weather in mind and perhaps hold off on pouring tastes if intense heat or cold might affect your sample before you get around to tasting it.
10. Mistake: Not using your spit bucket
Spirit industry veterans have an old saying that the easiest way to pick out a beginner from the crowd at a tasting isn't the questions they ask or comments they make. Instead, you can often tell by how dry their spit receptacles are when cleaning up after.
Let's be clear that whiskey tastings should always be fun — but they should never be too much fun. The spit and dump bucket is there for a reason: No matter how much you've eaten or how small your pours are, indulging in too many spirits in a row can quickly get you intoxicated. At the very best, this will inevitably make it harder to reliably taste what you're drinking. At the very worst, it can also put you in a very dangerous situation of overconsumption. As always, pay attention to your body and take note of how you feel as you work your way through your samples, taking plenty of opportunities to pace yourself or take a break for some water. Once you've finished your tasting, feel free to go back and fully enjoy your favorites from the lineup instead of feeling the pressure to down everything as you go along.
11. Mistake: Bringing in your prejudices
Even the most novice whiskey drinkers have typically tried their fair share of spirits. In many cases, finding the styles and brands they love the most is actually what inspires them to attend a tasting in the first place. But with the good also comes the bad, which sometimes can unfortunately work against your educational efforts.
Unless you're working with someone kind enough to organize a blind tasting, knowing what you're sipping before it hits your lips can allow biases to cloud your palate's judgment. Try to be open-minded about what's on the table, taking the time to revisit specific samples after you've moved past them to help you compare them to others in the lineup. Think scotch isn't your thing, or not a fan of Irish whiskey? You might be amazed that a distillery or style you thought you didn't like is actually among your favorites thanks to the context that a tasting scenario can provide. At the very least, tasting them can still help make it easy to pick out what you do like in other pours.
12. Mistake: Overthinking it
At some point in the last decade, it's been impossible not to pick up on something of a vibe shift in the spirits world. Now, even casual enthusiasts tend to burden themselves with overanalyzing what's happening in the glass in front of them. In all of my years of experience, I've yet to lead a single tasting where one person didn't admit to feeling too much pressure to come up with a show-stopper of a tasting note.
Whiskey fans, I am here to give you permission to relax! I've long told people to treat a new spirit like it's your equal — almost like starting up a conversation with a new acquaintance — and it will treat you that way in return. Don't be embarrassed to throw out nuances you're picking up, and never forget that sometimes it can be a deeply personal reference that only really matters to you: In fact, nothing warms my heart more to hear someone exclaim something along the lines of "this tastes like my grandmother's ginger snap cookies!" at an event. Remember, you're supposed to enjoy this!