12 Whiskey Tasting Mistakes You Need To Stop Making

One of the most beautiful things about whiskey is that a liquid so complex can be enjoyed so simply by letting whatever is in your glass work its magic on your palate. But for those who are looking to deepen their understanding, knowledge, or appreciation, sitting down to a side-by-side comparison is one of the most effective ways to learn. Fortunately, the process isn't nearly as complicated or fussy as many believe it to be, as all anyone needs to taste whiskey is a spirit on hand and a willing palate. However, if you're really trying to get the most out of the experience, it can be even more helpful to know what you shouldn't be doing than what you should in many cases.

As a beverage and spirits expert and educator who has been guiding tastings for well over a decade, I've been able to fine-tune the process to ensure every bit of the flight is as informative and enlightening as possible. Whether you consider yourself a budding aficionado or are just getting started on your spirits journey, there are a few key things to remember before, during, and after your sipping experience that can truly enhance it — as well as a few things to forget. Here's what my fellow colleagues and I would consider to be the most egregious errors you can make during a whiskey tasting experience.