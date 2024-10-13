6 Best And 6 Worst Whiskey Brands To Buy At Costco Based On Value, According To A Seasoned Bartender

Shoppers love Costco because it's full of phenomenal values, and you can find particularly appealing prices in its spirits department. The members-only warehouse store carries an incredibly wide range of alcoholic beverages, with none more impressive than the selection of whiskies. Whether you're a whisky drinker (the Scotch and Japanese spelling) or you prefer styles with that extra "e" (American and Irish whiskey), however you spell your favorite spirit, you'll find an almost overwhelming assortment of bottles of this beloved and versatile spirit.

As a lover of whiskies of all kinds, and a long-time bartender and bar manager, I was curious as to whether Costco was really the best place to buy this stuff. The selection is clearly well-curated, and it offers lots of large format bottles that can be hard to find at traditional liquor stores. But are the prices worth making a special trip? And if so, which brands are the ones to seek out? Armed with my Costco card, my experience as a spirits buyer, and a plan (more on my methodology below), I aimed to get down to the bottom of these questions. Read on to see which six whiskey brands you should skip, and which six deserve to take up precious space in your Costco shopping cart.