7 Luxury Whiskey Glasses Every Bourbon Lover Should Splurge On
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
There's a slight difference between bourbon and whiskey glasses, even though there isn't much difference between bourbon and whiskey. Whiskey glasses usually have wider mouths and are curved, for example (though not everyone understands the reason behind the tulip shape). However, if you're drinking out of a high-quality glass, the difference won't matter much — either way, you'll be getting the most out of every sip.
We understand why some might not want to spend a lot on a glass. However, there's a time to prioritize cost, and a time to opt for luxury. If you're a dedicated bourbon lover and want to splurge, these seven glasses are just what you're looking for. Every glass has something unique to offer that you won't get with other glassware. Plus, the high quality makes them last a while, offering a long-term value that cheap glasses just don't have. Trust us — these glasses are worth every penny.
Glencairn Glass
When a lot of whiskey lovers think of reliable, high-tier glasses, their mind goes to the classic Glencairn glass. Glencairn is a Scottish company that sells a variety of glasses, but this one is the closest to luxury it offers. Described as "mouth-blown and hand-cut," the glass is priced at $32.50 and is sleekly designed. It'll excite you to drink bourbon (well, more than you were already).
Steuben Tortoise Old Fashioned Glass
Steuben's Tortoise Old Fashioned Glass is for those who really want to splurge. If you thought $32.50 was a lot for a cup, try $185. Of course, there's a reason for the high price point. These glasses are pure crystal and have highly detailed, unique designs. It's the epitome of elegance. If you want your whiskey to taste like success, this is the glass for you.
Oaksip Wooden Bourbon Drinking Glass
Okay, so Oaksip's Wooden Bourbon Drinking Glass isn't technically a glass, but we recommend it all the same. Priced at $24.95, Oaksip offers more than just your average glass — it offers a different tasting experience. The wood will complement the liquor's flavor more than any glass or crystal can, in a way that true bourbon lovers will appreciate. You can also buy a glass with a charred inside and/or in a two-pack.
The Túath Glass
There are lots of mistakes you can make when tasting whiskey. Drinking out of a Túath Glass is not one of them. Paired best with Irish whiskey, the Túath's flared top lets the strong, alcoholic vapors flow out, allowing the drinker to smell the more hidden aromas better. It's honestly on the cheaper side, costing only $30.99 for a set of two, but it will make every sip feel luxurious.
Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge
The Corkcicle Whiskey Wedge costs $22.84 and comes with a game-changer — a silicone ice mold. To use, pour water into the glass with the mold firmly secured. Then, put it into the freezer and let the wedge form. The resulting ice is slow to melt and will instantly chill your bourbon or whiskey. Say goodbye to watered-down liquor, and hello to luxury. The glass is also thick and durable, so it'll last a long time. When you think of the value it offers, it's pretty cheap.
Ovalware Insulated Glass
Ovalware's Insulated Glass works well for all kinds of drinks, not just bourbon. We're talking coffee, tea, cocktails — you name it, you can drink it out of this glass. If you want a glass you'll get a lot of use out of, this is it. It can maintain temperatures for both hot and cold beverages. Plus, the insulation doesn't detract from the overall aesthetics.
Viski Revolve Spinning Whiskey Glass
In all honesty, the appeal of Viski's Revolve Spinning Whiskey Glass lies in the novelty of owning a glass that spins. Sure, you could spin the glass yourself. But then you wouldn't be able to show people your nifty spinning whiskey glass at parties. It works pretty well, if reviews are to be believed, with a 4.6 out of 5 stars on Amazon. It helps that it looks pretty and only costs $12.68.
Asobu Whiskey Glass with Insulated Stainless Steel Sleeve
Asobu's Whiskey Glass keeps your drink cold regardless of the temperature. It comes in an insulated stainless steel sleeve and a variety of colors, all within the range of $24.99 to $29.99. The glass also has double walls and is super durable. This is another cool, innovative way to prevent your bourbon from getting watered down, if the ice wedge wasn't your thing.