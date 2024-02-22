We Tried Taco Bell's New Desserts And Two Are Definitely Worth A Taste

Every year at the beginning of February, the two best teams in the NFL face off in the biggest game of the season: The Super Bowl. This year it was in Las Vegas, and while most of the world focused their attention on Allegiant Stadium, I was in Sin City for another reason — to experience Taco Bell's inaugural Live Más LIVE.

While there were plenty of food events filled with delicious dishes and celebrity sightings that weekend, Live Más LIVE was all about the fans. The Mexican fast-food giant felt the Live Más community deserved some heartfelt appreciation and so treated them to an early taste of all the new and exciting innovations coming out over the next 12 months. There may be a new Cheesy Chicken Crispanada and a brand new Cantina Chicken menu, but it was the desserts that I was most excited about.

Taco Bell isn't just bringing back its Baja Blast gelato, the fast-food chain will also turn the turquoise soda into a pie and make our childhood dreams a reality by recreating the classic Choco Taco. If your mouth is watering, you're not alone, I couldn't wait to dive in. Read on to see which desserts you should "run to the border" for and which ones you can leave on the shelf.

Some recommendations are based on first-hand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer/distributor/etc.