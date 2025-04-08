The Highest And Lowest Quality Vanilla Ice Cream You Can Find In The Store

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Surveys from the International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA) have consistently found that vanilla is America's favorite ice cream flavor, and the plethora of vanilla ice cream varieties available in any grocery store only further emphasizes this national fervor. Personal preferences aside, there are some objective factors which determine ice cream quality. For starters, there's overrun, or the percentage of air mixed in while making the ice cream, as well as butterfat content, or the natural fat in the milk which provides for a texture that's thick and creamy versus flaky and icy. The highest quality ice creams on the market have a low overrun and a high butterfat content, which means they contain less air and more ice cream. These higher quality desserts, labelled as premium or super premium, are physically denser than lower quality, air-filled ice creams. Inevitably, this means premium ice creams also come with an augmented calorie content, and typically also an elevated price.

In addition to a low overrun and high butterfat content, the highest quality vanilla ice creams on this list contain minimal, natural ingredients and pure flavors. The lowest quality brands we've gathered are full of air, artificial flavors, additives, and stabilizers. Many consumers still prefer these lighter brands for their airier textures and lower-calorie contents, and there are many brands that fall between the extremes of low-grade and crème de la crème. Here are six of the highest and six of the lowest quality vanilla ice creams you can find in stores.