Why Exactly Did Klondike Discontinue Its Beloved Choco Taco?

If we had known that the last time we enjoyed a Choco Taco would have been our last, we would have savored it just a bit longer... and enjoyed more of them while we still could. This is true of many discontinued desserts we will likely not get back, including the newly retired Choco Taco. For those who need a refresher of just how delicious Choco Tacos once were, the handheld dessert was made up of vanilla ice cream with fudge swirls held in a "sugar taco shell" and enclosed in a chocolate-flavored coating with peanuts. The tasty treat could be found at grocery stores, ice cream trucks, and even on Taco Bell menus from 1989 until 2015.

Klondike and its parent company Unilever shared the sad news with fans back in 2022 that the high demand for the company's other products needed to take priority as production was being reevaluated. This leaves us to believe that the demand was not high enough for Klondike to continue offering the dessert taco. If only the company knew then what we all know now: The Choco Taco is sorely missed.