Food is often one of the first associations people make with French culture. France is a country renowned for its gastronomy. Its crisp baguettes, omnipresent wine, and ample butter are cultural icons as much as they are culinary staples. But many other foods we reflexively think of as French have other origins, and were simply adopted into French cuisine over time. In addition to homegrown innovation, influences on French food date back to Ancient Egypt and Rome, Renaissance Italy, and Medieval Germany, with other dishes taking inspiration from Austria, neighboring Belgium, and England across the Channel.

Few culinary cultures have so enthusiastically adopted dishes from elsewhere into their own gastronomy, which is why most of us would never think twice about the true origins of crème brûlée or the croissant. Some of these adopted delicacies with claims to international provenance have admittedly contested origins, and some seem more steeped in myth in fact. Other dishes have such a long history that it's been all too easy to lose track of their true beginnings and subsequent adaptations over the course of many centuries. Including pastries, sauces, spreads, snacks, and main courses, here is a list of 11 French specialties that weren't always French, though they've since been embraced with a national fervor.