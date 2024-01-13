It's Illegal To Produce Foie Gras In California. Here's Why

If you're not a native Californian (or current resident of the Golden State), you're probably not familiar with their stance on the controversial dish, foie gras. And let's face it — even if you are a Californian, you probably aren't aware of its decades-long beef with the production and sale of duck and goose liver. As it turns out, foie gras is a touchy subject when it comes to California state legislature, which banned the food in 2004. By 2012, California residents were outlawed from either buying or producing foie gras in-state. Why? Because of animal welfare laws, or the lack thereof. The production of foie gras is considered to be cruel, and that's something that simply won't fly with California lawmakers.

Foie gras translates from French to "fatty liver" for a reason: Foie gras production involves force-feeding ducks and geese with an esophageal tube to the point of engorging its liver to be far larger than its normal size. The birds are usually farmed in inhumane conditions during their brief, excruciating lives. Most ducks and geese are slaughtered within 13 weeks of hatching — a fraction of their natural 10-year life expectancy — all while enduring skin infections and bone fractures due to the unsavory environments they're kept in.