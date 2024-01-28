The German Meat Patties That Preceded The Classic Hamburger

The jury's still out on who cooked up the first American hamburger. At least five different stories are floating around to date, including a hotly contested one that claims the dish was born from a low sausage supply at an 1885 county fair in Erie, New York. One thing's for sure: A version of the hamburger existed in Germany long before the dish was synonymous with Fourth of July cookouts. In fact, the word "hamburger" gets its name from the German town of Hamburg, where, as early as the 19th century, people ate patties made from chopped and seasoned beef.

Another name for those patties is frikadellen (also known as fleischklops or buletten, depending on which part of the country you're in), a dish that's still enjoyed in Germany, Sweden, Denmark, Poland, Indonesia, and beyond. While variations abound, a classic German version might be billed as a flattened meatball. Despite its familiar shape, however, it's not served alongside French fries or any of the other trappings of a typical hamburger.