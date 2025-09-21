8 Pumpkin Candies To Try During Spooky Season
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Ready or not, the season for trick-or-treating is right around the corner, and that means it's time for candy. Halloween candies come in all shapes, colors, and types. But, while it's fun to have a variety, you can also create a theme with your sweet treats. This year, consider a pumpkin theme for your candies — whether you enjoy them yourself or hand them out to costumed visitors.
There are a lot of limited-edition Halloween candies we wish we could eat all the time — like Reese's Peanut Butter Bats and Kit Kat Witch's Brew. While some of these make a comeback every year for the fall season, Daily Meal decided to focus this search on the best pumpkin-shaped, wrapped, stamped, and flavored candies. The methodology focused on options with at least 4.5-star ratings and included all types of sweets — from gummies and marshmallows to chocolates and hard candies. So, let's take a look at eight pumpkin candies to indulge in this spooky season. Just keep in mind that any availability and prices listed are subject to change.
Reese's Peanut Butter Pumpkins
The Hershey Company makes a variety of Reese's Halloween-themed chocolates every year. Remember the 2019 mashup of Reese's peanut butter pumpkins stuffed with pieces? For 2025, the company is making bats, ghosts, skeletons, and, of course, pumpkins — a favorite among kids and kids at heart — but without the pieces inside. You can get the peanut butter pumpkins in a 30.45-ounce bag of Reese's assorted Halloween candy (including white chocolate ghosts) for about $20, or look for them on their own at your local drug or grocery store in various package sizes that can range from a little over $1 to $7. Also, the Hershey Company makes white creme peanut butter pumpkins under its Reese's brand.
Dove Promises Milk and Dark Chocolate Pumpkins
From the Mars, Inc. candy company, Dove is a chocolate brand that makes silky-smooth treats. It's one of the chocolates that are totally different outside the United States, sold as Galaxy in the United Kingdom. However, the Promises line of milk and dark chocolate pumpkins fall candies adds a bit of luxury and elegance to your Halloween stash of sweets. The chocolates themselves aren't shaped like pumpkins, but the pumpkin wrappers will complement your other pumpkin-themed candies. An 8.87-ounce bag of these individually wrapped Dove Promises milk and dark chocolate fall confections is about $5 to $6.50, depending on where you buy it and if a discount is available.
Albanese World's Best Fall Pumpkin Gummies
It didn't make it into Daily Meal's taste test to rank the best and worst gummy candies, but Albanese World's Best is highly regarded for the flavor and texture of its gummy bears. Plus, it makes a variety of seasonal shapes. In its bag of fall pumpkins, for example, you get a trio of bright orange, zesty lemon, and wild cherry flavors. These might be harder to find at a grocery or drug store, but Albanese World's Best Fall Pumpkin Gummies are available online in a 5-pound bag for around $30. The brand also makes 5-pound variety bags of Halloween-themed shapes. The ghoulish gummies (a mixture of orange pumpkins, strawberry-banana ghosts, and black cherry bats) are about $37. Meanwhile, the spooktacular gummies (a combo of pumpkins with orange witches' hats, grape black cats, and green apple witches' brooms) are around $34.
Werther's Original Harvest Caramels Pumpkin Spice
Commercials may have sparked your grandparents' love for Werther's Original, but the brand's soft caramels didn't emerge in the U.S. market until 2015. The following year, the company debuted a limited-edition line of Harvest Caramels, which included autumn flavors like pumpkin spice. These individually wrapped candies are still available today and offer a sweet and creamy way to celebrate Halloween with a classic taste of the season. You should be able to find an 8.57-ounce package of Werther's Original Harvest Caramels Pumpkin Spice for $4 to $10, depending on where you shop.
Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins
Although Peeps are most popular during Easter, they're available all year and in a wide array of flavors and shapes — some of which are limited to seasonal holidays. For instance, a pumpkin spice version was released in 2015, but it was one of the strangest Peeps flavors ever made and received mixed reviews among customers. The pumpkin-colored and shaped marshmallows are part of a handful of spooky-season treats, and they have the classic flavor you would expect — no unique tastes here. You can get a package of six Peeps Marshmallow Pumpkins alongside various other Halloween-shaped Peeps from Smiling Sweets on Amazon for about $19. However, you might see them alone on your store's candy aisle for around $1.50 to $3, depending on the count and location. Or, you could turn a marshmallow Peeps recipe into pumpkins at home.
Zachary Pumpkins Mello Creme
The pumpkin mello cremes from Zachary Confections might have a marshmallow flavor like Peeps, but the texture is totally different. Instead, these candies have an exterior shell just hard enough that you have to bite through it to get to the smooth and creamy interior. They're basically candy corn in the shape of pumpkins, which some people prefer because they have a thicker center. You might see the 1-pound tub of Zachary pumpkin mello cremes at your store for around $4. They're also available online through retailers like Amazon, but you'll likely have to pay a premium price.
Brach's Mellowcreme Pumpkins
Candy corn is among the candies that have been around longer than you think — the 1880s, to be specific. Made of mellowcreme (a slurry of sugar, corn syrup, confectioner's glaze, honey, and other ingredients), they were commonly molded into pumpkins (in addition to chestnuts, turnips, and more). Brach's continues this tradition with its Mellowcreme Pumpkins, which are more honey-forward than marshmallow in flavor compared to their Zachary counterpart. However, they still have a soft, velvety texture on the inside. You can get an 11-ounce bag of Brach's mellowcreme pumpkins at your local grocer or drugstore for around $3 (like on Amazon) to $5, depending on your location. An autumn mix with pumpkins and classic and harvest candy corn is also available.
RBBZ Party Halloween Hard Candy
If you're looking for colorful sweets for any occasion, RBBZ Party is an online candy store that has you covered. It specializes in offering unique, seasonal confections — including Halloween-themed products. The company's bag of spooky hard candy includes a mixture of lime and pumpkin-flavored sweets that feature stamps of jack-o'-lanterns, eyeballs, ghosts, witches' hats, and tiny spiders on green webs. A 1-pound bag of RBBZ Party Halloween hard candy is available on Amazon for about $15.