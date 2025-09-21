8 Pumpkin Candies To Try During Spooky Season

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Ready or not, the season for trick-or-treating is right around the corner, and that means it's time for candy. Halloween candies come in all shapes, colors, and types. But, while it's fun to have a variety, you can also create a theme with your sweet treats. This year, consider a pumpkin theme for your candies — whether you enjoy them yourself or hand them out to costumed visitors.

There are a lot of limited-edition Halloween candies we wish we could eat all the time — like Reese's Peanut Butter Bats and Kit Kat Witch's Brew. While some of these make a comeback every year for the fall season, Daily Meal decided to focus this search on the best pumpkin-shaped, wrapped, stamped, and flavored candies. The methodology focused on options with at least 4.5-star ratings and included all types of sweets — from gummies and marshmallows to chocolates and hard candies. So, let's take a look at eight pumpkin candies to indulge in this spooky season. Just keep in mind that any availability and prices listed are subject to change.