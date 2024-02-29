The Strangest Peeps Flavors Ever Made

Aside from colored eggs and chocolate bunnies, there is no food that screams "Easter" more than Peeps. These pudgy little marshmallow chicks covered in colored sugar have been a staple in Easter baskets since they were introduced in 1953. Since then, Just Born, the company that produces Peeps, has expanded on these little goodies to create other shapes like rabbits, bats, pumpkins, gingerbread men, and even Minions. What was once only a seasonal treat can now be enjoyed all year round, but while all that expansion has resulted in some great new flavors, it has also produced some pretty weird ones.

It's not easy to keep things fresh while still staying true to the original form of your product, so Just Born can be excused for getting a bit wild with the experimenting. When those experiments make it to the general public, however, things get a bit strange. In this article, you'll find some of the craziest Peeps flavors ever invented, as well as consumers' reactions to them. Fortunately, many of these were limited-edition flavors and have since been discontinued, but the memory of them may haunt those who tried them forever.