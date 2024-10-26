6 Of The Best Limited-Edition Halloween Candies We Wish We Could Eat All The Time
As Halloween approaches, it seems like the major candy companies really ramp up their game and release some of the coolest limited-edition treats. It makes sense, as according to the latest stats from Statista, 70% of Americans participate in the holiday in some way, shape, or form. With more than 70 million kids under the age of 18 in the country, that's a lot of trick-or-treaters on the loose! Since I am completely candy-obsessed, this is one of my favorite seasons.
Unfortunately, this means that the rest of the year, I am constantly thinking about these sweet options and wishing I could indulge in them. And because misery loves company (and based on those stats, it sounds like there is plenty of company out there!), I decided to round up a few of the best limited-edition candies I wish I could eat year-round.
Whether you are looking for new Halloween treats to try, or simply need some validation that the chocolate you can only get once a year is in fact, amazing, you're in the right place. Of course, if you end up with too much Halloween candy, you can always consider donating it. But, if you're looking for a few more sweets to add to the pile, keep reading.
1. Hershey's Fangs
We need more justice for cookies and creme candies! I truly feel like this flavor is the real unsung hero of Halloween. Because of this, I love Hershey's Fangs, a fun, tasty cookies and creme bar. I wish they were available more often because then maybe more people would get on board with the fun that is this fantastic flavor.
These white chocolate bars actually have bits of real cookie in them, making them extra crunchy and fun. But what really sets these apart is that they feel just a bit spookier because of the Halloween fangs mold that's used for them. It's fun because the way the fangs stick out, it's easy to bite off the bottom bit to create a DIY fang set for your costume. In fact, the packaging even encourages you to do this. Interactive candy like this is just too much fun to only have access to once a year!
2. M&Ms Ghouls Blend
My favorite thing about the M&Ms Ghouls Blend is that it comes in so many options. Just like classic M&Ms, this Halloween twist on the classic treat is offered in milk chocolate, peanut, and even peanut butter — which I love because sometimes I just can't decide which one I want. The only real difference between this candy and the original options is the color palette. Instead of stark primary colors, snackers have the option of reaching for the spookier, muted tones of purple, green, and orange, all colors I love.
Yes, they taste exactly the same as their year-round counterparts, but when curating the overall vibe of spooky season, these colors work so much better. Whether they are simply in a dish on your desk, or making an appearance in an a fun Halloween baked treat, there are so many different ways to enjoy M&Ms Ghouls Mix.
Just a quick note: Sometimes these treats are called "Ghouls Mix." But don't worry too much about the name — whatever the packaging says, it's still the exact same candy.
3. Reese's Bats
Enjoying Reese's in different shapes is likely one of the most fun things about the brand. For years, Reese's has put out different versions of its classic peanut butter cups for different holidays, and recent Halloweens have been no different, with fun and festive shapes like a pumpkin filled with Reese's Pieces. This year, peanut butter fans can enjoy their favorite treat in the shape of a cute, but totally still spooky, little bat.
What I love, and other reviewers also seem to agree with, is that the holiday shapes have a better mix of peanut butter and chocolate. I checked, and there isn't a special formula — but maybe it's just the shape of the bat that influences how much of each ingredient you get in your bite. A quick note about the packaging, however, is that the exterior coating of the bats is just solid chocolate. The bits of peanut butter peeking through as eyes are just there for advertising.
4. Kit Kat Witch's Brew
Some might think it's controversial to love white chocolate so much, but if you listen to the haters, you'll never get to experience the joy of a Kit Kat Witch's Brew. In fact, this candy earned its spot on my list because it's a great gateway treat for anyone who isn't too sure about white chocolate. This is because the wafers, although a tasty slime green in color, actually just taste like marshmallow instead of a more classic white chocolate taste. A quick note about the flavor, however: The first time I ate these, I saw the green color and thought the candy would taste like matcha, so don't make that mistake.
Yet whatever the flavor, when paired with the classic crunch of a Kit Kat wafer, it's a can't-miss treat. And for the die-hard chocolate lovers, there is still a touch of milk chocolate on the inside between the layers of wafer. For all these reasons and more, I think that these mini Kit Kat's really should be available all year-round.
5. Twix Ghoulish Green
This candy is fun because, without its green packaging, it doesn't really look that festive at all. In fact, when you are holding the candy, you might wonder what is so special about it because it looks like any other Twix bar. However, to truly discover what makes this limited edition worth it, you have to take a bite. Instead of the classic white wafer, it's replaced with a slime green cookie instead. To me, this makes Twix Ghoulish Green a candy choice that is extra sneaky and fun.
You can easily imagine you are biting into a creepy bug, a science experiment, or maybe even Frankenstein's finger if you are really feeling the Halloween spirit. The coloring doesn't come with any new flavor, but the novelty of eating something that looks straight out of a horror movie does make me wish these were available more often. Of course, you can always try your hand at these homemade Twix bars and add in a little bit of food coloring to keep things exciting.
6. Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest
I know this list is filled with chocolates, but I saved one of the best chewy treats for non-chocolate fans for last. Sour Patch Kids are known for show-stopping flavors like blue raspberry and classics like lemon and even fun Snapple-infused options, but the team at Mondelēz International, Inc. really pulled out all the stops of the fun, fall version of the candy. Sour Patch Kids Apple Harvest taste a bit like everyone's favorite fall activity — apple picking — that has been bottled up and sprinkled with a touch of delicious sour sugar.
This candy can be hard to find in person, but they are oh so worth it. They come in perfectly crisp fall colors and flavors: a red cranberry apple, a tan orange apple cider, and a green caramel apple flavor. They are just as sour and tangy as the original flavors, but have the extra umph of tasting just like eating a handful of fall. It's a nice and fun way to mark the seasons changing, as flavors like watermelon and berry feel just a bit too much like summer for me. Instead, these fall flavors taste remarkably similar to their named counterparts and I can't get enough.