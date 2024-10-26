6 Of The Best Limited-Edition Halloween Candies We Wish We Could Eat All The Time

As Halloween approaches, it seems like the major candy companies really ramp up their game and release some of the coolest limited-edition treats. It makes sense, as according to the latest stats from Statista, 70% of Americans participate in the holiday in some way, shape, or form. With more than 70 million kids under the age of 18 in the country, that's a lot of trick-or-treaters on the loose! Since I am completely candy-obsessed, this is one of my favorite seasons.

Unfortunately, this means that the rest of the year, I am constantly thinking about these sweet options and wishing I could indulge in them. And because misery loves company (and based on those stats, it sounds like there is plenty of company out there!), I decided to round up a few of the best limited-edition candies I wish I could eat year-round.

Whether you are looking for new Halloween treats to try, or simply need some validation that the chocolate you can only get once a year is in fact, amazing, you're in the right place. Of course, if you end up with too much Halloween candy, you can always consider donating it. But, if you're looking for a few more sweets to add to the pile, keep reading.