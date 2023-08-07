8 Chocolate Bars That Are Totally Different Outside The US

Have you ever tried a Snickers bar or Milky Way abroad? If you have, you'll notice some distinct differences from the ones Stateside. The chocolate alone can taste completely different, and Europeans often say US-made chocolate has a foul flavor. On one Reddit thread, Europeans were asked their opinions of Hershey's chocolate, and one person replied, "It gives the same aftertaste as vomiting." It's a strong choice of words, but not entirely off base. You see, American manufacturers use butyric acid — a chemical naturally present in the digestive tract — to stabilize milk used in chocolate. This method is known as the "Hershey Process." For many of us Stateside, this process simply adds a slight tanginess we've come to love in domestic chocolate brands.

However, the differences go far beyond one ingredient. If you wander into foreign stores, you'll see candy bars that resemble American products but in different sizes, shapes, and packaging. And if you bite into one, you'll be surprised by the unique flavors ... it might even be a different candy bar altogether! If you're wondering which chocolates we're referring to, keep reading. We'll explore eight chocolate bars that are completely different outside the US. And as we unwrap each, the fascinating secrets behind these differences will be revealed.