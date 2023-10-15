15 Candies That Have Been Around Longer Than You'd Think

People have been eating sweet things since time immemorial. Ancient Egyptian hieroglyphics hint at the art of confectionery over 3,000 years ago, though in this time predating the sugar trade, treats were sweetened and dipped in honey. The Mayans were preparing cacao just as long ago, and considered it to be a food of the gods. Confections made from sugar, chocolate, or both have been around for hundreds of years, but industrialization in the 19th century added a new dimension to confectionary possibilities, transforming the art of candy itself into a highly lucrative industry.

The origins behind some of today's oldest, most popular, and even most contested candies are just as often tales of capitalistic scheming as they are stories of dreamers who just wanted to bring smiles with something sweet. Many of today's candies come packaged with seasonal associations and remain popular or prevalent due to the advertising efforts of candy companies that kickstarted trick-or-treating or promoted sweet things for Christmas or Easter.

Here is a list of 15 candies still widely available today that are pushing a century on the market, though many have been enjoyed for much longer. No matter what made them popular, what time of year they are available, or how polarizing their flavors, continued love for these treats speaks to a great unifying human sweet tooth.