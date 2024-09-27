Effortlessly Garnish Your Halloween Cocktail With Spooky Candy

It's tough to decide what the best part of Halloween is. There's the whole aesthetic, the chance to dress up in costume, and then there's the food. From America's mysterious soul cakes to the seasonal fan-favorite that is candy apple, there are plenty of opportunities to incorporate a little spooky fun into your dinner and drinks menus. If you're going to be throwing a Halloween party, it's the perfect time to make your own witches' brew-themed Halloween punch bowls. Don't forget the many ways to add a seasonal flair to individual cocktails — a favorite of ours is to use gummy candy.

Simply grab some gummy worms and curl them up in the bottom of your glass, or drape them over the edge for an unsettling garnish. Gummy vampire teeth are another great option: Hook those over the corner of the glass, and you're done! If you're looking for an idea that's a little neater and easier to serve, consider using skewers to impale a series of gummies that can be put into the drink or laid across the top. And why stop at worms? Pick up gummies in the shape of body parts like brains and eyeballs, bones and skulls; add some gummy frogs and creepy bugs — yes, there are even gummy slugs out there.

These spooky candies will make your Halloween cocktails look pretty neat, but what if we said there was a way to add a boozy kick to those garnishes? There is, and not only is it delicious, it's easy, too.