Effortlessly Garnish Your Halloween Cocktail With Spooky Candy
It's tough to decide what the best part of Halloween is. There's the whole aesthetic, the chance to dress up in costume, and then there's the food. From America's mysterious soul cakes to the seasonal fan-favorite that is candy apple, there are plenty of opportunities to incorporate a little spooky fun into your dinner and drinks menus. If you're going to be throwing a Halloween party, it's the perfect time to make your own witches' brew-themed Halloween punch bowls. Don't forget the many ways to add a seasonal flair to individual cocktails — a favorite of ours is to use gummy candy.
Simply grab some gummy worms and curl them up in the bottom of your glass, or drape them over the edge for an unsettling garnish. Gummy vampire teeth are another great option: Hook those over the corner of the glass, and you're done! If you're looking for an idea that's a little neater and easier to serve, consider using skewers to impale a series of gummies that can be put into the drink or laid across the top. And why stop at worms? Pick up gummies in the shape of body parts like brains and eyeballs, bones and skulls; add some gummy frogs and creepy bugs — yes, there are even gummy slugs out there.
These spooky candies will make your Halloween cocktails look pretty neat, but what if we said there was a way to add a boozy kick to those garnishes? There is, and not only is it delicious, it's easy, too.
Soak your gummies in advance for a boozy upgrade
We've all heard of the idea of wine pairings, even if we're not familiar with all the rules that go along with matching various types of wine with the flavor profiles of various meals. But there are also some guidelines on pairing boozy spirits with Halloween candy, too. Who would have thought? If you love Reese's, you'll love snacking on peanut butter cups alongside a nice single malt scotch or a glass of Guinness, and when it comes to our gummies, we have some recommendations for those, too.
Prep your gummy candies by putting them in a container, adding enough of your alcohol of choice to cover them, then put the lid on and just let it sit in the fridge. The hardest part about this is planning ahead, and while you might want to consider letting them sit for at least a few days, 24 hours will leave you with pleasantly boozy gummies to garnish your Halloween cocktails.
This is also a great way to experiment with adding flavors to your favorite drinks. Raise the heat in your spicy bloody mary by including gummies flavored with a jalapeño vodka, or make deliciously green cocktails that are perfect for both St. Patrick's Day and Halloween: Add some tequila-infused gummies to an avocado margarita, soak the candies in coconut rum to give your mojitos an extra kick, and get creative!