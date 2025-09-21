8 Brands Of Tequila That Aren't Worth The Price

It's hard not to argue that we're living in anything but the golden age of tequila. The spirit's popularity has made it easier than ever to access truly complex and memorably delicious bottles, often at an accessible price point. While there's plenty of great value to be found in the tequila aisle, the geographic limitations, agricultural requirements, and overall artistry that go into making a truly nuanced spirit can sometimes justifiably drive up costs. But just like some of those expensive bourbons that aren't worth the price, part of the spike in notoriety has also brought out some options into the mix that do little more than drain your bank account for very little in return.

As a New York City bar owner and spirits tasting expert, I've had more than 15 years of experience tasting tequilas from across the price spectrum. While this field work has turned me into a die-hard agave fan, it's also made me painfully aware of products that remain relatively popular despite being wildly overpriced. And just to make sure I wasn't missing anything, I was able to chat with some hospitality industry colleagues who have even more agave expertise. If you want to avoid wasting your money, here are a few of the tequila brands you're better off skipping the next time you're out at the bar or shopping at the store.