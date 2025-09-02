Expert Details The 8 Drink Orders That Send Major Warning Signs To Bartenders
Even on a relatively calm night, most bartenders move through their shift filling orders and providing good service without so much as an added thought to what they're doing. Employees at the best establishments know it's important to welcome all reasonable requests and walk people through any questions they have before they land on a beverage choice. Sometimes, this means an enlightening conversation about the nuances of the best bourbons on hand or the special ingredients or methods in a signature cocktail. But every so often, a customer will approach the bar with a request that can really grab the staff's attention — and not in a good way.
Whether they realize it or not, some bar clientele can set off red flags for bartenders just by what they order. Whether it's a bad sign of what's to come in future orders, a tip off to their state of mind, or even a safety concern for the customer placing the order (or others around them), one simple request can be all they need to size someone up. Having owned a bar in New York City for a decade and a half, I've learned many of the subtle cues that can tell me a lot about a customer. For good measure, I also polled some of my hospitality industry friends for what triggers their alarm bells. Here are some of the types of orders that are likely to send warning signs to your bartenders.
1. Overly Sweet Drinks or Shooters
There's absolutely nothing wrong with ordering what you like at the bar, especially if you're just getting to know their favorite drinks and what's out there. After all, you're likely out to enjoy yourself and relax, not worry about how others might perceive your order. However, there's a tendency for patrons who stick exclusively to cloyingly sweet cocktails (such as Green Tea shots, Sex on the Beach, and yes, even Dirty Shirleys) all night long to be the same people who are still figuring out just how much they can drink in a night out, too.
In my experience, if you're asking me for your second or third Fuzzy Navel of the night, I'm going to assume you might not be as comfortable ordering as someone who changes things up or opts for drinks without Schnapps. Michael Aredes, a queer Chicano bartender at Superbueno in New York City and founder of Noche Traviesa, agrees, telling me that while he has no problem filling someone's order for a sugary cocktail, "those are the humans who tend to accidentally over do it, and by the time they cross over, it's already too late."
2. Virgin Drinks Made with Booze
It's truly a good sign that inventive, well-crafted non-alcoholic cocktails have become more of a mainstay on menus at bars nationwide. Even if you're not fully abstaining, they can be a great way to pace yourself over the course of the night or still enjoy a drink with your dinner if you're planning on driving. But you might want to hold off if your plan is to reverse engineer a booze-free beverage to include a little kick.
Similar to sticking to very sweet drinks, "there's something about a customer ordering a classic kid's drink with an added shot of booze that triggers some serious red flags," says William Pineapple, a veteran bartender and beverage director at Bird in Hand. He says that groups ordering a Dirty Shirley specifically — or a Shirley Temple with an added shot of vodka — prompts him to immediately check IDs and do regular checks on the state of whoever ordered them. If you don't want to stand out, you might want to consider venturing away from what you drank in your childhood and give some other approachable classic cocktails a try. It can never hurt to ask your bartender for a recommendation!
3. Commandeered Orders
Bars are one of (if not the most) typical first date spots out there. As such, bartenders are regularly faced with unsettling situations involving, at best, mismatched couples at best and, at worst, potentially dangerous situations. This is especially noticeable when one member of the couple takes over ordering for the other.
"When a man interrupts a woman while she's ordering and says, 'No, she doesn't want/need that. She'll have [insert very strong drink here].' That's one of the biggest red flags in the world to me," says beverage professional Jess Machenton.
In situations like these, experienced bar staff will often make it a point to alert others working to keep an eye on the situation — especially if it's coupled with other odd or threatening behavior. I've even gone so far as to check in with customers when their date has excused themselves to the restroom to ensure they're feeling comfortable or to see if they need any extra help. Any establishment that respects its customers and prioritizes their safety won't think twice to help de-escalate the situation as smoothly as possible.
4. Beer Based on ABV
The craft beer boom brought a lot of new style choices to the market that have made it easier for practically anyone to find something they like. Now, you have relatively easy access to everything from pale ales and porters to stouts and saisons, even in establishments where brews might not be the focus. But at the same time, the new availability has also largely introduced Americans to beer that is much, much stronger than the light macro lagers they're likely most familiar with.
As a craft beer bar owner, I've found that having a customer order "whatever is strongest" on tap is typically a sign they're in the bar for all the wrong reasons. This is especially true if it's a high ABV beer served in a smaller glass and they offer to pay double to get their order in pint format. Things get even more complicated when customers don't realize that the 13% Triple IPA they're drinking as quickly as they would a 4% ABV light lager is going to catch up to them much, much faster than they're expecting. When I pick up on these novice cues, I try to politely explain why I'm only acting in the best interest of their health and safety and often steer them towards a pour of something they'll actually enjoy the taste of instead of simply hitting the gas pedal on intoxication.
5. Heavy Pours
Even if there's security at the door at an establishment, bartenders are still responsible for keeping an eye on anyone who has already been admitted. That's why some of the best professionals out there can quickly size up a crowd to pinpoint any potential problems. But while some questionable behavior lurks below the surface, one of the easiest things to clock is someone who's ordering drinks faster (and stronger) than your average customer.
Sometimes, it's not so much about consuming multiple beverages in rapid succession as it is realizing someone is going full tilt on what's in their glass. "When a customer hits the ground running with orders like 'double vodka rocks with a splash of water,' it's safe to assume off the bat you're dealing with someone who isn't interested in holding themselves back even before they've ordered another round," says my colleague, Sarah Ku, beverage director at Golden HOF in New York City. Egregiously heavy-handed spirits orders set off alarm bells in every bartender's brain for all the obvious reasons, and likely the quickest way to get on a "watch list" for the night. In fact, Ku adds that most bartenders will likely outright refuse those kinds of orders if they're trying to keep things under control.
6. Viral Cocktails
Thanks to social media, it's never been easier to learn more about wine, beer, and cocktails. This is largely a good thing, as people can become more aware of new spirits, quirky ingredients, and special techniques they might not have otherwise known about. Unfortunately, at the same time, it's also opened up the door to obscure, complicated, or otherwise bizarre drinks the general public might order out of curiosity — while still hating the results.
In some of the worst-case scenarios, hearing a few of these types of orders come in can also signal a bad sign for the night if the latest cocktail requires a niche ingredient you'll likely run out of before your next order day. I'll never forget visiting a friend working at a popular bar the weekend after "House of the Dragon" star Emma d'Arcy had unintentionally thrust a Negroni Sbagliato ("with prosecco in it") into the limelight with a seemingly innocuous quote. During that shift, my friend received so many orders for the modified classic gin cocktail that he began taking a tally. By the time he ran out of chilled sparkling wine (early in the evening), he said he had made several dozen Sbagliatos, far surpassing the two or three total he had made in the entire 10 years prior to this one night. If you're indulging your curiosity and ordering something you saw on Instagram or TikTok, just try to be patient and remember that the server making it might be learning it on the fly.
7. Requesting Dry Wine
Anyone who's ever picked up a list and felt overwhelmed wishes they knew more about wine. Of course, there's absolutely nothing wrong with this, and I'd even go so far as to say that knowing less about the bottles in front of you presents the best opportunity to step outside your comfort zone and learn something new. Staff who work at wine bars are no strangers to this kind of customer-facing education, and the very best establishments will go out of their way to ensure this is a captivating part of the experience.
Still, servers who have spent enough time popping bottles and pouring tastes know there are very specific terms and requests that can signify someone might not understand what they're ordering. The most common example I've experienced is customers overemphasizing that whatever they drink needs to be "dry." While this is certainly an appropriate term, it only narrows the menu down to precisely everything single thing on it that's not listed as a dessert wine or explicitly labeled as off-dry. If you're feeling lost, try having a genuine conversation with your server, admit the gaps in your knowledge, and try to figure out what mistakes you're making when ordering wine. The best employees will be happy to help guide you towards something you really like.
8. Multiple Caffeinated Drinks
There's something special about a cocktail that can help put a little pep in your step via the addition of caffeine. After all, we've all needed a pick-me-up when we're out at the bar after a long day. Even I can't refuse a well-made espresso martini to kick my energy back into gear when transitioning from dinner into drinks afterwards.
However, there are some bar patrons who may not realize that they're essentially crushing caffeine nonstop, which can lead to some significant mood changes over the course of a long night. While it's not exactly the same issue as someone who is overdoing it on booze, it can present a different kind of issue (especially when in combination with alcohol). This is especially true of anyone mixing their spirits with Red Bull, which contains 80 mg of caffeine per 250 ml can — or roughly the same amount in a cup of coffee. Ordering your third or fourth boozy energy drink will likely earn you a raised eyebrow from your bartender, and possibly a gentle warning about what you're doing.