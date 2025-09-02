Expert Details The 8 Drink Orders That Send Major Warning Signs To Bartenders

Even on a relatively calm night, most bartenders move through their shift filling orders and providing good service without so much as an added thought to what they're doing. Employees at the best establishments know it's important to welcome all reasonable requests and walk people through any questions they have before they land on a beverage choice. Sometimes, this means an enlightening conversation about the nuances of the best bourbons on hand or the special ingredients or methods in a signature cocktail. But every so often, a customer will approach the bar with a request that can really grab the staff's attention — and not in a good way.

Whether they realize it or not, some bar clientele can set off red flags for bartenders just by what they order. Whether it's a bad sign of what's to come in future orders, a tip off to their state of mind, or even a safety concern for the customer placing the order (or others around them), one simple request can be all they need to size someone up. Having owned a bar in New York City for a decade and a half, I've learned many of the subtle cues that can tell me a lot about a customer. For good measure, I also polled some of my hospitality industry friends for what triggers their alarm bells. Here are some of the types of orders that are likely to send warning signs to your bartenders.