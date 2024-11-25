The Clever Reason Some Tequila Bottles Are So Squat
When deciding which tequila you choose for your tequila cocktails or for sipping straight up, you look for certain qualities. Does it have a silky texture in your mouth? Does the finish leave a pleasant aftertaste? With all the characteristics that come with tequila, the last thing you're probably thinking about is the shape of the bottle.
If you look at the selection of tequilas on the store shelf, you'll see they come in different-shaped bottles. Some are long and thin, while others, like Don Julio, are squat. There's a story behind this.
Legend has it that tequila bottles were designed tall and thin to let the drinker easily grab them from their out-of-view place beneath the table to top off their drink. However, the makers of Don Julio Tequila believed the bottles deserved a place at the table. Just as you never create centerpieces to block your view of the tablemates across from you, the short, squat bottles were designed to sit on the table while still allowing you to have a clear view of your drinking partners. It is believed that Don Julio himself was the one who started the trend of short bottles at the table, and other tequila companies followed suit.
Tequila bottles as art
While it cannot be proven whether the Don Julio story is true or false, there are some practical reasons why packaging tequila in squarish bottles is wise. First, these bottles can be easily stacked and displayed on store shelves. Another benefit is that their broad, flat surfaces allow artwork and branding to be added to the label, giving each bottle a distinct look.
Over the past few decades, tequila bottles of all shapes have become a form of art. There are not only beautifully handpainted bottles but bottles shaped like brass knuckles, pistols, and deer skulls. These decanters quickly become boozy collector's items.
The next time you host friends for dinner, wow your guests by pairing food with tequila. Don't forget to set out your squat bottles on the table and tell everyone the story of Don Julio.