10 Budget Tequilas Actually Worth Stocking Up On

The words "cheap tequila" tend to strike fear into the heart of most people. After all, having someone order you an agave spirit that you immediately regret bringing to your lips is practically a rite of passage in one's early drinking days. For those who haven't had the chance (or a strong enough stomach) to explore the sector, it can sometimes feel like you're excluded from enjoying tequila if you're on a budget. But while there's nothing wrong with shelling out for a delicious spirit, there are still plenty of options that taste great without breaking the bank.

As a bar owner and spirits expert, I've been surprised to find some fantastic value bottles in my years of sampling that I've spent years evangelizing (whether it's by word of mouth or simply putting it on my menu). To make sure I hadn't missed any hidden gems, I also asked around my trusted circle of beverage, spirit, and mixology expert colleagues. It turns out you don't need to be flush with cash to enjoy a great blanco, reposado, or añejo, whether it's neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. Here are some of the best well tequilas with modest price tags and delicious flavor profiles that make them bona fide bargains, based on pricing in the New York City area.