10 Budget Tequilas Actually Worth Stocking Up On
The words "cheap tequila" tend to strike fear into the heart of most people. After all, having someone order you an agave spirit that you immediately regret bringing to your lips is practically a rite of passage in one's early drinking days. For those who haven't had the chance (or a strong enough stomach) to explore the sector, it can sometimes feel like you're excluded from enjoying tequila if you're on a budget. But while there's nothing wrong with shelling out for a delicious spirit, there are still plenty of options that taste great without breaking the bank.
As a bar owner and spirits expert, I've been surprised to find some fantastic value bottles in my years of sampling that I've spent years evangelizing (whether it's by word of mouth or simply putting it on my menu). To make sure I hadn't missed any hidden gems, I also asked around my trusted circle of beverage, spirit, and mixology expert colleagues. It turns out you don't need to be flush with cash to enjoy a great blanco, reposado, or añejo, whether it's neat, on the rocks, or in your favorite cocktail. Here are some of the best well tequilas with modest price tags and delicious flavor profiles that make them bona fide bargains, based on pricing in the New York City area.
Pueblo Viejo Blanco
This tequila is something of an open secret amongst bartenders who aren't willing to compromise quality just because they've got a buying budget. But even if they don't stock it themselves, most would count this blanco as the go-to well option for establishments that tend to know what they're doing. I personally note when it's on the menu somewhere because it's remarkably smooth and complex. Order it for yourself and you'll quickly see that besides standing up well on its own, it's also great in simple mixes like ranch water and fantastic as the base of a margarita.
Why is that? According to Chelsey Andreasen, a brand representative for St. Agrestis Spirits in New York City, it's because they've cracked the code by still using the industry-respected process of allowing the agave to mature for at least seven years while still keeping the cost very approachable. Surprisingly, this widely respected product goes for just $19 for a liter bottle (or $14 for a traditional 750 milliliter format). I suggest giving it a test run at your next get-together, and watch how many of your guests are pleasantly delighted when they take their first sip.
San Matías Legado Reposado
When people think of affordable tequila, reposado options are probably one of the last things to come to mind. The lightly amber-hued agave spirit requires more on the production side than its blanco counterparts, seeing anywhere from two months to a full year of aging in barrels (often made from oak) that impart its color, aroma, and flavor. These "rested" spirits are typically made to be sipped rather than shot or mixed (even though a few classic recipes rely on them), often lending them a more "premium tier" status that comes with a higher price tag.
Fortunately, that's not the case with this reposado from San Matías Legado. Even at less than $20 for a 750 bottle, you'll still get a smooth tequila with the style's trademark caramel and oaky vanilla flavors that shy well away from overwhelming the palate the way others can. Some of my colleagues I polled said this bottle was probably the one most likely to get confused for a much pricier bottle that is two to three times the price. The very subtle sweetness might also make this the perfect option for convincing "never tequila" drinkers to give the spirit another chance.
Cimarron Blanco
If I learned anything while compiling this list, it's that Pueblo Viejo appears to have some serious competition with this bottle among mixologists, thanks to Cimarron. In recent years, this well-priced tequila has achieved something of a legendary status in the bar world thanks to its outstanding quality. For me, this memorably delicious blanco stands out for its prominent, earthy cooked agave notes with hints of herbaceousness and minerality that come through after each sip. There's also a subtle citrus and tropical fruit brightness that rounds everything out beautifully.
Fortunately, its profile is far from alienating despite its complexity. The flavors are remarkably well-integrated with one another, making it smooth enough to be served neat while still staying hefty enough to stand up in a margarita or cocktail. Not only is it one bottle I always have stocked at my bar, but it's also a versatile crowd-pleaser that I keep stocked at home and regularly bring to parties — and it'll only run you $15 a bottle.
El Tequileño Blanco
Even though I've tasted thousands of spirits over the years, I'll never forget the first time I came across this tequila. I was blown away by its round, subtly sweet flavor profile, lush with plenty of cooked agave, citrus pith, cracked black pepper, and subtle herbal and grassy notes that illuminate the nostrils and palate. Fans of this blanco also love that it's additive-free, which can be a rarity in this price range for agave spirits.
In my polling of colleagues, a handful responded that El Tequileño blanco stands out as one of those bottles whose quality belies its price. One anonymous fan from the industry told me they would absolutely rather sip on this than a not-to-be-mentioned celebrity brand that runs nearly triple the price, which is remarkably affordable at $20 per bottle. It's especially handy in a Bloody Maria or spicy margarita, as the flavors seem to work especially well alongside a little kick.
Arette Blanco
Tequila's provenance is a huge part of what legally defines the spirit. Aside from being made with at least 51% blue Weber agave as its base, it also must be made in legally specified regions across five Mexican states; Otherwise, it can't have the "t" word on the label. But of all the agave spirits on the market, only a handful are still actually made in the relatively small town of Tequila in Jalisco — and Arette is one of the very few.
I've long loved this affordable tequila for its complex flavor profile, which has a subtle pepperiness that transitions into a smooth finish. According to my colleague, Sarah Ku, beverage director at Golden HOF, what makes it so special is that it has a greenness to it that isn't too sharp. This makes it an easy cold call "well tequila" that most bar guests wouldn't have issues drinking, all while still tempering some seriously devoted agave fans. The best part? It's still only $24 per bottle.
Lunazul Añejo Tequila
If it's rare to find a respectable reposado on the more affordable side, then finding a decent añejo is an even harder task. It's another rung up on the aging ladder, with "old" here meaning the spirit has seen at least one to three years in the barrel. As you might expect, this imparts even more complex flavors that can result in an unforgettable tequila. In fact, there are some I've tasted that I would consider to be some of the best spirits in the world in any category, period.
Of course, all of this tends to come with a higher price tag. But I've come to find that savvy drinkers know that Lunazul's Añejo is easily one of the best values available on the market. It's incredibly smooth-bodied with plenty of oak upfront on the palate, bringing flavors of vanilla, caramel, and baked agave that are punctuated with hints of black pepper and baking spice. Its similarities to whiskey make it a natural option for making a stellar tequila Old Fashioned, but if I'm being honest, I'm perfectly happy sipping this neat or on the rocks—especially when it goes for just $20 to $25 per bottle.
Rejón Tequila Blanco
There's something extra special about finding a great value bottle in the spirits world before it's become trendy or well-known. In a lot of ways, it's like finding an up-and-coming band before they have their first hit. For me, Rejón represents that kind of experience. I had never sampled it until a few friends who are casual agave enthusiasts began mentioning it to me, with many saying they had added it to their home bar carts as their everyday sipping and mixing tequila.
And it's not just the fact that this low-key lauded spirit goes for just $25 for a liter bottle: It also happens to be one of the most remarkably balanced blancos I've tried at any price range. It's complex and vegetal on the front of the palate with plenty of cooked agave and grassiness before hints of vanilla, citrus fruit, cracked black peppercorns, and a soft minerality come through. This makes it a superb margarita or paloma mixer, but you also won't regret serving this neat or as the base for ranch water.
Kirkland Blanco
Sometimes, it just feels like there's nothing Kirkland can't do in the name of high-quality, well-priced products. But while the secret of their high-end dupe vodka may have become the stuff of legends, the Costco in-house brand's blanco remains something of an unsung hero among agave enthusiasts. It clocks in at just $32 for a 1.75-liter bottle or $24 for a single liter, solidifying it as a budget buy.
But how does it actually shake out when it comes to drinking it? I had my first taste at a friend's get-together who said they swore by the generic blanco for their batched margaritas. Unlike other entry-level tequilas, it has plenty of complex notes of cracked black pepper, lime zest, and a soft minerality that punches through an earthy baked agave backbone on the palate. While it might not be the most rounded or smooth on this list, it's certainly light years above what I would assume it might taste like at this price point.
Camarena Tequila Reposado
Even though they're rightfully considered a simple sipper, there's something to be said about working reposado into your favorite tequila cocktails. Typically, the relatively higher price point on the entry-level aged spirit can make it cost-prohibitive — or at least feel like you're breaking the rules by enjoying it any way besides neat. But if you're hoping to whip up a batch of Cadillac margaritas without feeling like you're actually putting money down on a car, you'll need a delicious yet affordable option like Camarena reposado to help make it easier on your wallet.
This bottle might look unassuming on the shelf, but it actually has quite a boisterous personality once you open it. Rich notes of butterscotch, caramel, vanilla, and oak are punctuated by hits of earthy agave, baking spice, and bitter orange on the palate, rounded out by a soft minerality on the finish. At just $20 for a 750 milliliter bottle, you can't go wrong!
Exotico Blanco Tequila
Many of the recent additions to the tequila sector typically don't aim to be affordable. From the latest celebrity-endorsed product to the rare and refined high-end, most brands are taking a page from whiskey's recent history and cashing in on the spirit's booming popularity, often with an eye-watering pricetag attached to it. However, Exotico bucks this trend, having only hit the market in 2016 as a solidly affordable option at just $20 for a 750 milliliter bottle.
After sampling this product for the first time during its initial launch, I was immediately surprised by its complexity. With aromas of freshly cut bell peppers and smashed citrus on the nose, one sip reveals a rich symphony of baked agave notes, black pepper, herbaceousness, and a subtle kiss of butterscotch on the finish. While it may not have the name recognition of some of the legacy brands on the shelf or behind the bar, it's making up for lost time with its tremendous value. I especially love it in a spicy margarita, Bloody Maria, or ranch water, where its punchy flavors are buoyed by acidity and savory ingredients.