13 Of The Most Popular Tequila Brands, Ranked

Whether you're sipping it neat, mixing it into a margarita, ordering a round of shots, or even adding it in a food recipe, it's hard to deny that tequila holds a special place in many people's hearts. Part of this likely has to do with the fact that unlike vodka (which also remains very popular stateside), tequila tends to be one of the most nuanced products on the bar, capable of being mesmerizingly complex and refreshingly drinkable all at the same time.

But even amidst all of the category's sustained growth and public adoration, it can help to know which bottles actually taste the best before you place your order at the bar or pick up your next bottle from the shop. To do this, I looked at the top 13 tequila brands by sales volume. From there, I used my experience as a bar owner with decades of buying experience and as a spirits tasting expert, and compared my personal tasting notes with some of the top-ranking reviews for each product provided by experts and everyday agave fans alike. And while I love an añejo as much as the next person, I also kept it simple by solely focusing on each brand's blanco (or silver) unaged spirits. Besides flavor, I also considered value based on the pricing I found in the New York City area. So, grab a lime, pass the salt, and let's see how everything shook out.