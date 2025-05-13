13 Of The Most Popular Tequila Brands, Ranked
Whether you're sipping it neat, mixing it into a margarita, ordering a round of shots, or even adding it in a food recipe, it's hard to deny that tequila holds a special place in many people's hearts. Part of this likely has to do with the fact that unlike vodka (which also remains very popular stateside), tequila tends to be one of the most nuanced products on the bar, capable of being mesmerizingly complex and refreshingly drinkable all at the same time.
But even amidst all of the category's sustained growth and public adoration, it can help to know which bottles actually taste the best before you place your order at the bar or pick up your next bottle from the shop. To do this, I looked at the top 13 tequila brands by sales volume. From there, I used my experience as a bar owner with decades of buying experience and as a spirits tasting expert, and compared my personal tasting notes with some of the top-ranking reviews for each product provided by experts and everyday agave fans alike. And while I love an añejo as much as the next person, I also kept it simple by solely focusing on each brand's blanco (or silver) unaged spirits. Besides flavor, I also considered value based on the pricing I found in the New York City area. So, grab a lime, pass the salt, and let's see how everything shook out.
13. Jose Cuervo
No matter where you stand on agave spirits, it's practically impossible to have never heard of Jose Cuervo. This top-selling tequila brand is something of a mainstay , typically found on bar rails and home collections. And at $20.99 a bottle, it can also safely count itself as a price-friendly option (which likely doesn't hurt its popularity, either).
But in a twist of cruel irony, even as the best-selling tequila brand on the market, Jose Cuervo Especial Silver also appears to be one of the more derided products in the category. Reviewers on Tequila Matchmaker complain of heavy medicinal flavors, acetone notes, and hot alcohol on the palate, with some calling it "absolutely horrendous" and "perfect example of what not to drink." While I wouldn't go so far as some of these customers, I tend to agree that at its very best, it's one of the more underwhelming options in the category with a notably harsh finish. Still, I support those who say this tequila can be salvaged as the base of a margarita as a price-conscious purchase.
12. 1800 Tequila
As the name suggests, 1800 Tequila uses a 225-year-old recipe that has kept it a force to be reckoned with even well into its third century of operation. The brand has seen considerable growth in the past few years, and anyone who's set foot in a bar is likely familiar with the trademark pyramid-shaped bottle, with many establishments opting for it as their go-to tequila option.
With so much history, this blanco tends to have a reputation that precedes it in the bar world, but some drinkers remain unfazed. A few customers credit this as being an affordable and effective option for making batched margaritas (which is a major plus in and of itself), with plenty of agave, citrus, and black pepper up front on the nose and the palate. And at $28.99 a bottle, it's not exactly on the higher end of the price spectrum for tequila. However, other customers on Total Wine point out a "watery body" with "scathing alcohol" that is "harsh" on the tongue. In my experience, I'd agree that this spirit works perfectly fine in a pinch when you're preparing cocktails — but I also wouldn't say its flavor profile should make this the bottle to seek out.
11. Teremana
The spirits world — and tequila in particular — is certainly no stranger to celebrity-owned and endorsed products making a serious splash. That's arguably the case with Teremana, which might have gotten a marketing and sales boost from counting Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson as one of its founders. The brand has managed to become one of the best-selling tequilas in the world less than half a decade after it hit the market in 2020. Since then, it has managed to rack up a number of impressive industry awards, all while still maintaining a commitment to sustainability in its production.
But while it might have received plenty of notoriety out of the gate, reviews for the product show it's not exactly the most popular tequila when it comes to where it matters most: taste. While it's relatively affordable for the category (which also makes it a great choice as a base for mixed cocktails), some drinkers say it comes across as slightly harsh on its own without offering much in the way of complexity or originality. This includes some astute customers who also complained of noticeable acetone-like defects that come through. Most of this came through during my last tasting of the spirit, where I appreciated how it worked in a margarita, but was less than impressed when sipping it neat — especially with its hotter alcoholic burn on the slightly unwieldy finish. At roughly $32, it doesn't exactly break the bank, but many argue it skews a little high for what you're getting in the bottle.
10. El Jimador
At its core, El Jimador markets itself as the unfussy tequila for everyone — which is particularly fitting, given the relatively low price point of $27.99 per bottle. This focus has helped propel the brand to land on the list of top-selling tequilas. However, you can't ignore the fact that this spirit remains a relatively divisive one in the tequila community because it's made using a diffuser. This non-traditional process, which uses water to extract as much sugar as possible from agave plants, is highly efficient but seen by many as a shortcut for mass production.
So, how does this shake out in the finished product? Customers complain of a "medicinal aftertaste" with plenty of peppery notes and a hint of fruitiness that doesn't help cut a harsh alcoholic burn on the finish. One even commented that while this certainly isn't the worst option on the market, it also doesn't work well as a mixer, saying: "Hiding this tequila in a margarita works about the same as hiding an old sock in your fresh laundry: It will make itself known." I recently revisited the tequila at a tasting, and while it didn't totally ruin the margarita I drank, I was reminded that it's not my first choice for drinking neat for a reason.
9. Hornitos
Hornitos has come a long way since it was launched by the Sauza family 75 years ago. It is now part of the Beam Suntory portfolio alongside some premium heavy hitters like El Tesoro and Tres Generaciones.
At $26.99 per bottle, it's a relatively approachably-priced spirit. However, of the major tequila brands, Hornitos carried a little more baggage among hospitality types than most others. While it has an herbaceous and floral nose, a colleague said during a recent tasting that it somewhat falls apart on the palate with a cacophonous mix of flavors. Shoppers tend to agree, calling this spirit "not complex" and noting the harsh, hot alcohol and unwieldy black pepper that dominate from the middle to the end palate. Still, a few point out that it can sometimes be saved as a mixer with soda or in a classic sparkling paloma cocktail recipe, which is a take I happen to agree with.
8. Lunazul
While it might not have the celebrity backing or immediate name recognition of some of the other brands on the list, Lunazul is still firmly among the top-selling tequilas in the U.S. Although it's part of the Heaven Hill portfolio, it's still a family operation that is currently in the hands of the seventh generation of tequileros.
Even with all of this impressive legacy, there's still a division of opinion on the product. Some shoppers rave about this well-priced blanco, which many claim can hold its own in a margarita by adding some complexity to the typically straightforward cocktail. But I agree with some other reviewers who noted that while this slightly peppery spirit with a touch of minerality might be fine as a well (or dare I say, shooter) option, its alcohol burn comes through noticeably on the finish. It's also worth noting that others have claimed that the tequila also suffers from consistency issues, with tasting experiences varying from one bottle to the next. Fortunately, at $25.99 a bottle, it's not the riskiest purchase for the chance to take your cocktail to the next level.
7. Gran Centenario
It's one thing to be a best-selling tequila, but it's an entirely new honor to be the number one selling tequila in the spirit's homeland. Gran Centenario is the best-selling tequila on the Mexican market, and thus the bar of expectations is set fairly high for brand — and there is no shortage of opinions on this Plata.
Some customers remark that it's incredibly smooth with plenty of complex agave characteristics and pleasing earthiness on the palate, with hints of oaky vanilla and mintiness. However, others are disappointed by some detectable aromas and flavors of artificial sweeteners (especially on the tail end of the palate), with some flat out saying it's a "bit sweet." In my tasting experience, this tequila is a relatively solid option with earthy complexity and an undeniable smoothness. However, as the ornate bottle might even hint from the shelf, it's priced at the imported premium spirit level for $39.99 a bottle, skewing it a bit when it comes to overall value.
6. Casamigos
There are few brands in any spirit that have seen as much quick, resounding success as Casamigos. The tequila was famously cofounded by George Clooney just over a decade ago and almost immediately became a breakaway sensation. Even though it hasn't been Clooney-owned since the brand sold to spirits powerhouse Diageo in 2017, Casamigos remains one of the more divisive brands among spirit experts and tequila fans alike.
Some see it as the perfect gateway into agave spirits, bursting at the seams with a lush (and some might say overpowering) oaky vanilla flavor and plenty of sweetness. However, this can also work against it for drinkers who are looking for nuance in their beverage — or don't want to pay the premium price of $44 per bottle. Spirits experts I've worked with agree that the overbearing oakiness approaches bourbon levels, which unfortunately can make this tequila stand out in a bad way amongst competitors. And while I appreciate how smooth the spirit can be, it's hard not to see it as the "Napa Valley cabernet" of the segment that appeals only to a specific type of drinker (who's also willing to pay up for it, of course).
5. Patrón
Patrón has long enjoyed its position on the top shelf, where many customers appear to have no problem shelling out a bit extra for a pour. It's famously a premium product, retailing for about $42 per bottle. Decades of name recognition and a solid reputation have also helped keep the product flowing.
Its high-end reputation is also enhanced by what many spirits experts and casual agave enthusiasts think of the product. There's no need to overcomplicate your tequila cocktail when using Patrón. Customers say they appreciate the clean agave flavors that "don't taste artificial," while others rave about the smoothness and how it can essentially become its own sipping cocktail with nothing more than just a squeeze of lime. Many say they credit the traditional methods the distillers use during production (including using a massive two-ton stone wheel called a Tahona to crush the agave plants), not using any additives or extracts, and sticking to smaller batches to maintain high quality. Clearly, the equation works: The higher price tag comes with increased complexity thanks to hints of salinity and minerality on the palate, along with plenty of baked agave and earthy notes that are polished and well-rounded.
4. Cazadores
In a relatively pricey category like tequila, being known for having decent value pricing can go a long way for customers. And at $25.99 a bottle, Cazadores stands out as a product with plenty of industry esteem as well as customer adoration. The brand still uses a recipe that was written in 1922 using zero additives, dyes, or extra sugar. And besides the traditional distillation method that uses a 24-step process, the production team also plays Mozart for the liquid while in the tanks to help nurture a finished tequila that's as relaxed as it is intriguing.
While the jury might still be out on the effectiveness of classical music in the distillation process, there's certainly something right happening here. Some fans rave about how smooth this spirit is with a soft texture and slightly roasted vegetal notes that give it complexity. I've noticed this myself in the years I've carried the spirit, and I'll find myself innately reaching for this bottle when preparing myself a cocktail or a round of ranch water for friends. There are some detractors, though, who complain of an overbearing artificial vanilla flavor that comes through, along with a hot alcoholic burn on the finish. Ultimately, I see this as a bright spot on the list that's worthy of seeking out at the bar or in the store.
3. Don Julio
At this point, bartenders and patrons would likely agree that Don Julio is one of the most familiar premium spirits on the top shelf with its iconic squat bottle. It's become something of an icon in the spirits world overall, launching in 1942 and garnering heaps of awards.
It's not hard to find hospitality professionals willing to gush about this blanco. Personally, it was my entry into loving agave spirits, with a bright, citrusy, and fruity nose and palate that remains balanced from start to finish. Longtime fans of the category say they love drinking it on the rocks with a squeeze of lime, thanks to the smooth body, with some saying it can stand up to even some reposados in flavor. While firmly in the premium category at $45 a bottle, it's a nearly perfect example of what agave spirits can achieve in terms of complexity and quality.
2. Olmeca Altos
When it comes to industry-favorite tequilas, it's hard to conceive of a more beloved brand than Olmeca Altos. The spirit is the brainchild of a master tequilero and two award-winning bartenders who came together to develop the product in 2009.
I can't lie: For ages, Olmeca Altos Plata has been the bottle of tequila I use when hosting a party. This crowd-pleaser agave spirit is delicious soft and well-rounded on the palate with subtle flavors and aromas of juicy tropical fruit and a clean minerality, which some customers say has "bright, earthy, full flavor." Overall, it has a somewhat plush flavor profile and mouthfeel that works just as well in a cocktail as it does a sipping tequila — and even its lack of deep complexity can be excused when you're paying about $27.19 per bottle. If anything, I think this solidifies the tequila as an affordable, yet premium option for shoppers.
1. Espolòn
Since it launched in 1996, Espolòn has almost quietly moved to become a beloved power player in the agave spirit category. The sleek yet iconic bottle helps it stand out on a backbar or store shelf, adorned with artwork from legendary Mexican artist Jose Guadalupe Posada. Now, nearly 30 years after it entered the market, it's still turning heads.
This pot and column still tequila has ranked near the top of my personal list for the better part of a decade, and many customers seem to agree. It has rich, inviting agave aromas with a flavor profile that includes subtle vanilla, grilled pineapple, and slightly herbaceous notes before lime zest comes through on the finish. Customers call it "very smooth," noting the enjoyably earthy taste that gives it a fair bit of complexity, especially for this price range. At just $29 per bottle, I think it also represents one of the best values you can find on the market without sacrificing complexity and quality, and is certainly worthy of enjoying neat or in your favorite tequila cocktail.
How we ranked the most popular tequila brands
Since tequila can be an overwhelming category, we determined the "most popular" brands based on sales volume data, as reported by the Spirits Business. To further simplify things, we focused solely on the unaged (that means blanco, silver, or plata) versions of each brand.
I put my professional experience as the owner and cocktail program manager of a successful New York City bar (with an agave-heavy menu) to use, citing personal tasting notes and experiences and comparing them with high-quality reviews from other spirit professionals and everyday customers. Besides overall flavor and quality, I also considered everything from versatility, complexity, and price point, with a tiebreaker coming down to which bottle I would reach for more often.