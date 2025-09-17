7 Vintage Southern Dishes That Johnny Cash Enjoyed

Johnny Cash was as big a star as it was possible to get in his day — and the legend always enjoyed some down home Southern cooking. To be fair, it's hard not to enjoy Southern cooking. This is the region that perfected the oh so delicious barbecue and cornbread. If you're unfamiliar, check out these Southern recipes for Northerners to try. Maybe queue up some of Johnny Cash and June Carter's hits while you cook. Hey, some of these recipes have a spicy kick to them — could that be how Cash got that rich bass-baritone in his voice? Knock back a bowl of his favorite chili and see if you don't sing "Ring of Fire" better at your next karaoke night.

Cash and his wife, Carter — a country music legend in her own right — weren't simply foodies who happened to live in a culinary paradise. They also frequently hosted other stars in their Nashville home. A Southern-style potluck is already a wonderful event — but this musical power couple relished hosting, and they made magic in the kitchen. If you were lucky enough to enjoy a meal at the Carter Cash household, you might be treated to one of these vintage Southern dishes.