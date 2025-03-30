Ham Bone Vs Hock: What's The Difference?

If you've ever ventured into the world of comforting soups or hearty stews, you've probably come across recipes that call for either a ham bone or a ham hock. While these two might sound interchangeable, they come from different parts of the pig and provide unique flavors and textures.

A ham bone comes from the upper part of pig's leg. It's left over after carving a ham. It's mostly bone with some fat and meat clinging to it, adding a mild, savory essence when simmered to make a broth or enhance a soup. Ham bones can be smoked or unsmoked, which changes the type of flavor they bring to a dish.

A ham hock comes from the lower leg near the ankle (also referred to as the pork knuckle). It's almost always cured and smoked and has connective tissue, collagen, fat, and skin, making for a heartier texture and more pronounced pork flavor.