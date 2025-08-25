Southern Style Potluck Dishes Everyone Should Try

There's nothing like a potluck. Few things are better in life than meeting up with friends and family, with the dishes that everyone's bought coming together to build a glorious feast. Potlucks are often said to have come from the tradition of Native American "Potlatch" dinners, a reciprocal form of eating where hosts would alternate providing food to people. However, others state that the word originated in 16th century England, indicating an unplanned meal given to a weary traveller or surprise guest, who would receive the "luck of the pot" — also known as the leftovers of last night's meal.

Regardless of where potlucks actually began, though, it's clear that they've always existed as a social style of eating which exudes hospitality and warmth. It's therefore no surprise that potlucks took off so much in the South. In the Southern states, virtually everyone has a specialty potluck dish that they can whip up at short notice. Plus, so many of these dishes have remained Southern staples, and haven't quite taken off nationwide. Menu items like corn pudding, seven-layer salad, and Texas sheet cake are staples of Southern potlucks that loads of folks have yet to try, and we've decided it's time to make a case for them.