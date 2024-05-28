The Common Mistake To Avoid At All Costs When Using A Charcoal Grill

Charcoal grills imbue foods with a rich, smoky flavor, but unfortunately, they tend to be finicky. They can have trouble staying lit, which is why the tips for grilling with charcoal include arranging your charcoal properly, and putting a paper towel soaked in oil under your briquettes. And of course, your secret weapon when lighting up charcoal is a chimney grill starter.

One problem with there being so much attention on how to light a charcoal grill is that not nearly enough gets paid to how to put out the flame. Charcoal can be tricky in both scenarios, and proper procedure matters just as much at the end of the cooking process as it does at the beginning. And there's one thing you absolutely do not want to do to extinguish a charcoal grill, and that's to pour water over it. Not only is this a potential safety hazard — hot steam is no joke — but it can also damage your grill itself.