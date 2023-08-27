14 Gas Grill Hacks You Need To Know

Like any piece of equipment, gas grills are prone to diminishing in quality over time. But there are things that you can do that will help extend their lifespan. One of these is protecting it over the winter. Gas grills are far more prone to corrosion or rusting when cold, wet weather sets in. And while you can leave your grill outside in the winter months, doing so without protecting it runs a higher risk of it losing its use.

Before you store your grill for the winter, disconnect your propane tank, and make sure to store it outside. Not only will it be perfectly fine outdoors, but keeping it outside reduces the chances of any vapors released via a leak harming anyone. The outside area you store it should also be well-ventilated.

Then, give your grill a complete and thorough clean before inspecting it for any damage. Season your grates before storing them, too, to stop any moisture from working its way in. Dismantle the grill as much as possible, removing the burners along with any other attachments and keeping them in separate, thick bags. Finally, cover your grill with a weather-resistant sheet, even if you're storing it in your garage, especially if you're leaving it outside for the winter. Make sure that you're inspecting it when you take it back out in the spring to ensure that no damage has occurred while it's been hibernating. ‌