Gas Vs Charcoal Grill: Which Is Easier To Clean?

Gathering with family and friends to grill up your favorite meats and veggies is a fun activity with satisfying results. Unfortunately, barbecuing comes with a not-so-fun, unsatisfying task: cleaning the grill. It's understandable that the amount of work required to keep this item shiny and clean can be a deciding factor when choosing between a gas and charcoal grill. If you're wondering which one is easier to clean, however, the answer isn't as cut and dry as you might think.

Whether you choose a gas or charcoal grill for your barbecuing, the cooking device will require a grate scrub after each use (unfortunately, a dirty barbecue does not mean more flavorful grilled food). This step is essential for preventing the buildup of burnt-on food and grease, which facilitate bacteria growth that can leach into your food. Cleaning away the grime also minimizes flare-ups that can make your food taste unsavory rather than smoky, and it ensures that your food cooks evenly.

A gas grill is generally considered the easier of the two to clean on a regular basis because there are no piles of ash to empty and dispose of as with its charcoal counterpart. In terms of deep cleaning, though, a gas grill has more parts to check and clean, making the process more time-consuming than deep cleaning a charcoal grill. Let's take a look at the cleaning process for each so you can be the judge.