New Survey Examines Shoppers' Frustration With Grocery 'Shrinkflation'

By now, everyone's felt the pinch of 40-year-high inflation at the grocery store. It's not enough to clip coupons and shop the sales — a sneaky practice known as "shrinkflation" has been eating away at your grocery dollars as well. Much like it sounds, shrinkflation is when companies quietly make their products smaller but still charge the same price — or more.

From boxes of cereal to bags of sugar, if it seems like your favorite brands are getting smaller, it's not your imagination. Marketplace reported in January that shrinkflation is an issue that's been going on for decades. The problem is so endemic, there's even a man who has dedicated years to covering every instance of shrinkflation from cough syrup to toilet paper, notes The New York Times.

According to a new survey from YouGov, however, the combination of super-high inflation and shrinkflation has grocery shoppers leaving brand-name groceries on the shelves in droves. Instead, they're increasingly turning to private label or generic products. Even more of a wake-up call for product companies: According to a different study of consumer behavior by Attest (via Grocery Dive), a lot of those shoppers don't plan to switch back to name-brands if or when the economy improves.