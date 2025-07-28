The Most Iconic Beer Of Every US State

Since the explosion of craft beer started in the 1980s, every state in the union now boasts a beer industry, from cozy brewpubs to massively popular microbreweries. We're still in the midst of an American beer heyday — no matter where you are in the United States, you can find an incredible array of locally-made beer. So what's the one most iconic beer that best represents each of the 50 states — beer that truly embodies its home state, one that's a must-drink for both locals and beer-curious travelers?

We scoured beer forums, crunched production and sales numbers, and took interest in brew lovers around the country to put together this list. Each beer chosen is brewed within its state — although some are brewed in other locations as well. We tried to stick with independently-owned breweries, rather than mass-production brands, focusing on companies that truly celebrate their state, and those that have stuck around long enough to be considered local icons.