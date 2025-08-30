These Were Some Of The Most Expensive Beers In The World. Were They Worth It?

How much should you be spending on beer? It's a good question to ask. Beer is famously one of the more affordable alcoholic beverages out there, and in its most basic form it can be a simple combination of grains, hops, yeast, and water. Therefore, buying easygoing, mass-produced beers shouldn't cost the earth — but everything goes out the window when breweries start to get a little experimental. There's been a trend in the last few decades toward ever-more fancy and innovative beers which has led to an explosion in cost. Nowadays, it's not unusual to find beers that rival the price of bottles of wine, or even spirits, and which have been brewed into beverages that are far removed from your standard ale.

The big question: Are they worth it? Like wines, beers can have vintages and come in limited editions that boost their price, but don't necessarily justify themselves in terms of flavor. While some types of beer are getting incrementally more expensive along with other grocery store foods, other beers have gone for up to $20,000 a bottle without even tasting that good. It's hard to tell sometimes whether these beers are a gimmick or not. That's why we decided to check out some of these very expensive beers to see if they're worth it.