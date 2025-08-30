These Were Some Of The Most Expensive Beers In The World. Were They Worth It?
How much should you be spending on beer? It's a good question to ask. Beer is famously one of the more affordable alcoholic beverages out there, and in its most basic form it can be a simple combination of grains, hops, yeast, and water. Therefore, buying easygoing, mass-produced beers shouldn't cost the earth — but everything goes out the window when breweries start to get a little experimental. There's been a trend in the last few decades toward ever-more fancy and innovative beers which has led to an explosion in cost. Nowadays, it's not unusual to find beers that rival the price of bottles of wine, or even spirits, and which have been brewed into beverages that are far removed from your standard ale.
The big question: Are they worth it? Like wines, beers can have vintages and come in limited editions that boost their price, but don't necessarily justify themselves in terms of flavor. While some types of beer are getting incrementally more expensive along with other grocery store foods, other beers have gone for up to $20,000 a bottle without even tasting that good. It's hard to tell sometimes whether these beers are a gimmick or not. That's why we decided to check out some of these very expensive beers to see if they're worth it.
Carlsberg Jacobsen Vintage
Danish brewer Carlsberg isn't exactly known for its pricey beers, and its flagship product won't break the bank. However, a range of its beverages definitely will. Carlsberg Jacobsen Vintage beers are a limited-edition range of brews which are regarded as some of the most expensive in the world. When they were first sold in 2008, each bottle of Carlsberg Jacobsen Vintage No. 1 fetched a price of approximately $400.
Carlsberg justified this super high price by pointing toward its brewing methods, with the Vintage matured in oak barrels for six months. The result was a beer which actually turned into a barley wine of sorts, with the company stating that it had notes of vanilla, prunes, and smoke. Each bottle was also emblazoned with a lithograph by artist Frans Kannik, with the images evoking Norse mythology.
However, was the Jacobson Vintage range up to scratch flavor-wise? Not really. Folks who tried the beers from this range stated that they had a tar-like flavor, and an earthiness that lingered unpleasantly on the palette. It just isn't that easy to drink — and isn't that what beer is all about? Carlsberg's brews are designed to last for decades, and by now they've become collectors items. If you do manage to find one, though, we wouldn't rush to buy it.
Schorschbräu Schorschbock 57%
Most beers tend to sit at around 4% ABV or just above, and to find ones that are way stronger than that is fairly rare. However, to find one that's a whopping 57% is almost unheard-of, and when you do, you'll have to pay a pretty penny for it. Such is the case for the Schorchbräu Schorschbock 57%, which was among the elite as one of the world's strongest beers. An Eisbock limited-edition beer, this German tipple is now an item that can only be found in specialty beer shops, and its price can vary from approximately £60 to £300, depending on where you're buying it from, its stock availability, and the edition you're purchasing.
Here's the thing, though: According to drinkers, it really doesn't taste that great. As you can probably imagine from a beer this strong, it has an intensely boozy flavor and an overpowering scent. Reviewers have compared its smell to dog food, while others have said that it smells like windscreen washer-fluid. As for the taste, people have stated that it has a rotten fruit flavor which clings to the tongue. Its mouthfeel, meanwhile, has been likened to jet fuel. We know you might be into the idea of such a unique beer, but honestly, was it really worth it?
BrewDog The End of History
BrewDog Brewery is well-known for its eye-catching marketing and publicity stunts (as well as its great non-alcoholic beers), but it really took it to the next level when it released The End of History. This beer first made headlines in 2010 when it was released by the brewery, for its 55% ABV and its big price tag. Each bottle of beer was sold for between £500 and £700, and the limited quantity (BrewDog only made 12 bottles) meant that it sold out in a flash. Oh, and each bottle came stuffed into a taxidermied squirrel.
If you thought that was the end of it, BrewDog brought back The End of History in 2017 — and this time it ramped things up even further. The brewery priced the new range at an astonishing $20,000 per bottle, and released them as part of a crowdfunding initiative. We wouldn't be surprised if it brings them back for another round at an even higher price. If they do, you definitely won't be getting your money's worth. People who have tried The End of History have stated that the unique-sounding nettle and juniper berry notes that BrewDog boast about don't come through at all. Instead, you get a mouthful of bitterness. According to reviews, it's not an awful beer by any means — some people enjoy its strength and individuality — but we can think of a lot of things we'd rather spend 20 grand on.
Antarctic Nail Ale
Don't you just love a beer that jacks up its price while putting out an environmental message? Billed as the world's most expensive ale when it was first released as a limited edition in 2010, Antarctic Nail Ale was an Australian beer that fetched a price of $1,850 in one of its first sales — after previously being sold for $800 at an auction. Why was it so expensive? Well, each bottle of Antarctic Nail Ale contains melted Antarctic ice, dug out of a giant iceberg and then melted in Tasmania before being shipped to the brewery in Perth.
The beers were sold to raise money for the Sea Shepherd Conservation Society, a marine conservation charity. While Antarctic Nail Ale isn't bad by any means, people who have drunk it have pointed out that it's a fairly standard beer. You can get the same flavor for a fraction of the cost, especially for beer and snack pairing.
Crown Ambassador Reserve Lager
Some brews really push the boat out on what beer can be, and Crown Ambassador Reserve Lager does just that. An Australian lager that looks more like champagne than a beer on first glance, there were only 6,000 bottles of Crown Ambassador Reserve Lager released into the world back in 2009. The process that Crown went through to make it sought to justify its price tag of $70: This beer was aged in oak barrels to give it a complex, developed flavor, and each bottle came in a magnet-sealed box and with a fake-wax top. Opening a bottle feels like a ceremonial process that you'd normally only go through with the finest vintages on special occasions.
The proof lies in how it tastes, though, and unfortunately Crown Ambassador Reserve Lager just doesn't hit the spot. Don't get us wrong, this is a fine drink, according to those who have tried it, and it has a sweet flavor. Crucially, multiple people who have reviewed the beer have pointed out that it doesn't justify its own price tag. In other words, it may be good, but it's not that good.
Allsopp's Arctic Ale
Storing beer for longer than a few weeks in the fridge is a rarity before it's drunk. What's even rarer is to find beers that have been around for 140 years. Yep, that's right: In 2015, a bottle of Allsopp's Arctic Ale was discovered in a garage in the United Kingdom which dated all the way back to 1875. The beer was originally brewed for an arctic expedition led by George Strong Nares, which never quite reached the North Pole, although it's unclear exactly whether the bottle went with him or not.
Regardless, it managed to survive up until the present day, when it was sold for a massive £3,300 at auction. Incredibly, the beer was still totally drinkable. A review of the beer noted that once they were able to get into the drink itself (which took a while, due to the crumbling cork), it had a cherry flavor that was accompanied by tobacco notes. Its mouthfeel was thick and slightly treacly, more like a dessert wine than a beer. Considering that it cost hundreds of pounds per sip, it's hard to say that this beer was worth the cost. However, it was definitely a unique experience for the tasters.
La Vieille Bon-Secours Pale Ale
There are a lot of beers out there that justify their exorbitant price tag through marketing gimmicks or fussy production methods. And we love it when we stumble across a beer that's pricey because there's just loads of it in one bottle. This was the situation in 2009, when the Belo restaurant in London began selling a bottle of La Vieille Bon-Secours Pale Ale that cost a huge £700 a bottle. This price tag was (almost) justified given that the bottle itself came in at a huge 12 liters, and required two people to pour it.
This pale ale, which had an 8% ABV, had been aged for 10 years and exhibited a boisterous flavor, with licorice and toffee notes shining through. Even at £700 for that massive bottle, you'll see even for a glass it was pretty darn expensive. As for the flavor, it's hard to justify this beer being that costly: Reviews of it have been fairly middling, with people pointing out its harshness. Pale ale may be the best type of beer to pair with fried food, but we prefer it to be a little cheaper (and better) than this one.
BrewDog Sink The Bismarck!
Another day, another BrewDog beer released as a gimmick. This time, it was Sink The Bismarck! that got tongues wagging. BrewDog's Sink The Bismarck! is a super-strength beer that the company first released in 2010, and was heralded at the time as the world's strongest beer (although that garland has since been taken by other brews). The ale came in at a 41% ABV, meaning that a 330 milliliter bottle had around 10 times the amount of units as other beers did.
When Sink The Bismarck! first came out, it was priced at £40 per bottle — and as it's now become a collector's item, it's only got more expensive. The ale was discontinued in stores in 2021, but it looks like you can still find it in BrewDog bars around the world. If you do, though, you should probably give it a miss. People who have tried this ale have claimed that it's not drinkable, perhaps due to its huge strength and medicinal flavor. We're all for experimentation, but we also want drinks that feel enjoyable. We're kinda old-fashioned like that.