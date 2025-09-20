10 Italian Kitchen Designs You'll Want To Steal

Italian cooking is celebrated for its unforgettable flavors, and part of that story is the kitchens they're born in. Many major features of Italian kitchen design are not exclusively Italian; however, they all reflect the important things behind this cuisine, as well as the importance of cooking itself in an Italian home.

To create powerful flavors with simple ingredients, Italian cooking thrives on freshness, and Italian kitchens attempt to bring a similarly fresh feeling to the entire room. Expect lots of light, from attractive lighting fixtures as well as large windows with a lot of sun. An open floor plan complements this by adding a certain breeziness to the room and also makes it easier to move around while cooking.

Italian kitchens reflect their environments, and are frequently clad in warm colors that evoke the Italian countryside. Natural materials native (or simply common) to Italy take center stage in both function and design. And don't forget your wine storage either, for cooking, drinking, or both.