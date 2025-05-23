Don't Toss Old Jars, Repurpose Them Into A Kitchen Herb Garden

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Having fresh herbs ready at your fingertips can be an invaluable cooking resource. Plus, there are herbs to have on hand for making certain cocktails. Luckily, herbs are easier to grow than you think, especially if you have old jars lying around the house. You can repurpose those jars to start an indoor herb garden.

With some pebbles and potting mix, you can make a suitable bed for either seeds or transplanted seedlings to grow well in your sunniest kitchen window or under a grow light. A pebble base helps keep root tips from becoming waterlogged, since your average household jar doesn't have drainage holes.

There are many ways to use mason jars in the kitchen, and using them for herbs has one major benefit over growing them outdoors: You don't have to move them inside for cold snaps or other inclement weather. Herbs to grow include rosemary, basil, dill, cilantro, oregano, parsley, and mint. You can also use jars to grow some of the underrated herbs you should be cooking with more often, like marjoram and Thai basil.