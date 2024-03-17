The Biggest Issue With Using Marble Countertops In Your Kitchen

There is no question that marble exudes luxury. It is coveted as a building material, especially to grace kitchen counters and backsplashes. It is also a naturally cool material, perfect for those who need cool surfaces for making pies and the like — although, for others, a Ziploc hack using ice will still make rolling dough easier. But, even though marble is strong, the biggest issue with using it for countertops in the kitchen is that it can stain relatively easily compared to other materials.

Being a natural material, marble is porous. It may not be immediately obvious, but upon close inspection, little holes are visible in marble even with the naked eye. Imagine spilling red wine over a white t-shirt and having the liquid absorb through and between all the fibers. The same red wine spilled over a marble countertop will make its way into all the nooks and crannies of the stone in much the same manner. The downside is that you cannot exactly load a marble counter into the washing machine, resulting in a stain that can be permanent.

Thankfully, there are ways to help prevent this staining from happening, and the main method takes place the moment the marble countertop is installed: Seal it.