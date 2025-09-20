Avoid Making This Mistake When Washing Fruit

Before biting into a crisp apple or tossing a handful of berries into your smoothie, it's important to wash your fruit first. A quick rinse isn't just about removing visible dirt. It helps clear away bacteria and pesticide residue you don't want to ingest. Even fruits you don't eat the peel of, like lemons or mangoes, should get a wash. After all, if you're cutting an entire watermelon without washing it, any contaminants sitting on the surface can transfer straight into the juicy flesh inside. But when you do wash fruit, skip the soap!

While it might feel instinctive to grab soap when you're already at the sink, it can actually do more harm than good. Fruits are naturally porous, meaning they can absorb substances like soap or dish detergent. Not only does this leave a lingering soapy taste, but it also puts you at risk of consuming chemical residues that aren't approved by the FDA for food use.

One of the common myths about washing fruits is that bleach is the way to go. Bleach and other household cleaners, however, are even more dangerous and should also be avoided. Hot water is another no-go. Although it might seem like it would sanitize better, the high temperatures can damage the fruit's natural protective barrier, making it easier for bacteria to sneak inside. Avoid all these harmful cleaning agents, sticking to safe, fruit-friendly washing methods instead.