14 Myths About Washing Fruits And Vegetables You Should Stop Believing

Our understanding of food safety and hygiene may have come a long way, but foodborne illness still presents a very real risk. A sixth of all Americans get sick every year from foodborne diseases, according to the CDC. These foodborne illnesses can come from almost any direction, with meat, seafood, and eggs all common sources — but fruits and vegetables can unfortunately be pretty troublesome. Fresh, raw fruits and vegetables often carry the microbes that cause nasty diseases like norovirus, the vomiting illness that affects 685 million people worldwide annually and approximately 19-21 million in the United States, as stated by the CDC. Fruits and vegetables can also harbor dirt, germs, and pesticides, all of which you'd probably rather not eat.

As such, the case for washing your fruits and vegetables is pretty clear. But there's also a lot of misinformation out there about just how to do it and a lot of worry about whether you're doing it right or not. We wanted to separate fact from fiction and figure out whether you really do need to wash your fruits and vegetables in a fancy produce wash, the right temperature you should be washing your food at, and if soap or any other cleaning product is really necessary.